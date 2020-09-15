Bindi Irwin Compares Unborn Baby’s Size to Hummingbird in Pregnancy Update

Instagram

Bindi Irwin has shared news of how her pregnancy is progressing and revealed her unborn baby is now “the size of a hummingbird”.

The 22-year-old conservationist daughter of late Australian naturalist Steve Irwin posted a photo of herself on Saturday, September 12, alongside husband Chandler Powell, 23, on Instagram.

In the snap she can be seen holding her sonogram to the camera and a blanketed baby kangaroo nestled in her other arm, while Powell stands next to her while holding a koala close to his chest.

“The animal joeys we care for are excited to meet our human joey,” Bindi captioned her post. “Baby Wildlife Warrior is about the size of a hummingbird now!”.

The mother-to-be added that she and her husband will maintain the family tradition of involving their offspring in their conservation work, just as Bindi’s famous zookeeper father did before his death in 2006.

“We can’t wait to teach our little one about the importance of protecting our planet and the beauty of the wildlife and wild places we love so much,” Bindi wrote. “Thank you for your kindness and support on this magical journey.”

The conservationist announced the baby news to her 3.8 million fans last month in a post on the social media site.

“Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021,” she captioned the image. “Chandler and I are proud to announce that we’re expecting! It’s an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.”

Bindi married Powell at a socially distanced wedding ceremony at her family’s Australia Zoo six months ago.