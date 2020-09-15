Beverley Mitchell Turns Backyard Into ‘Staycation Spot’ Amid Pandemic

Instagram

During a new interview, the ‘7th Heaven’ alum expresses how impressed she is by her backyard makeover as she says, ‘I feel like my whole energy shifts when I walk outside and I can just unplug.’

–

Beverley Mitchell has given her backyard a much-needed makeover. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the “7th Heaven” alum came out with a revelation that the outdoor living space at her home has been transformed into a “staycation spot.”

Days after showing off the remodeled backyard via an Instagram post, the 39-year-old actress opened up to PEOPLE about the reason why she and husband Michael Cameron finally took the decision. “We’ve lived here forever but we’ve never really been thrilled with the [backyard] situation,” she confessed.

The mother of three explained that while her family added a pool shortly after moving into the house 17 years ago, the lawn and furniture were ruined by the hot, dry Southern California climate. Hence, she stated, “We wanted to upgrade it and make it a space where we feel like we can enjoy ourselves outside.”

For the makeover, Mitchell joined forces with outdoor furniture brand Outer. Together, they designed a customized sofa and a rug from 1188 plastic bottles. Speaking about the sustainable feature of the items, she raved, “I was always the queen of recycling. So I love how they use recycled materials to create their products and are very aware of their carbon footprint.”

On how impressed she is by her backyard makeover, the former cast member of “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” spilled, “I feel like my whole energy shifts when I walk outside and I can just unplug.” Having been quarantining at home since March, she added that the new backyard “really has helped, because I feel like when I’m getting too in my head, I can just walk outside and decompress for a minute, and realize, okay, I can do this. We’re fine.”

Days earlier, Beverley made use of Instagram to offer a sneak peek at her new backyard. “Now that we are staying home we finally completed a project we have been meaning to do for quite a long time ( like 15 years)! Putting in our turf was a game changer,” she wrote alongside the photos. “Our grass was always a problem area for us, gophers and nut grass, but now we are finally done with that!”

<br />

The revealing of the backyard makeover came less than two months after Beverley gave birth to her third child, a baby girl named Mayzel Josephine. With husband Michael, she also shared a 7-year-old daughter, Kenzie Lynne, and a 5-year-old son, Hutton Michael.