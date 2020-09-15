Best

Ring Video Doorbell Alternatives

2020 Ring’s video doorbells are incredibly useful smart home tools. Still, given recent privacy scandals, you might what to learn about some of the best Ring video doorbell alternatives for your home. If so, there are actually quite a few great options that you may want to consider from companies like Eufy, Arlo, Nest, and others. Here are some of our favorites.

Staff Pick

The Eufy Video Doorbell is our top pick because it includes a doorbell chime and never requires you to pay for a subscription to access your videos. You can store all of your data on-device and not worry about it getting lost or shared in the cloud. The Nest Hello Video Doorbell features one of the best doorbell cameras we’ve ever seen and has cool features like automated voice responses for those times when you can’t answer the door (or can’t be bothered to). It will also alert you when packages are delivered so that you can arrange to secure them. The EZVIZ WiFi Video Doorbell is one of the slickest-looking smart home devices we’ve ever seen, but it’s more than just a pretty face. It has a tremendous 180-degree field of view, local storage, and free three-hour cloud storage. Arlo’s Video Doorbell is one of the most affordable on this list, but it still packs in a ton of essential features that we’ve come to value. HD video with HDR, motion detection, night vision, two-way audio, and three months of cloud recording are all included. This device has a classic, if basic look, but it does just about everything you’d want it to. Free and paid cloud storage plans are available, and it also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. We liked the August Doorbell Cam Pro in part because of its non-standard design, and the SkKyBell HD WiFi Video Doorbell has its take on being different. This video doorbell is the one to get if you want a more traditional look or need to fit in a tighter space. $200 at Amazon You’ll feel secure with Eufy

We’ve long been big fans of Eufy devices because they are well-made, priced reasonably, and offer a lot for the purchase price. With this product, not only do you get a top-level video doorbell, but you also get a doorbell chime included (which is often an additional charge of $30 or more from other providers). And speaking of value, as of the publication of this article, Amazon is offering a “clickable” coupon worth an extra $10 off the Eufy Video Doorbell, bringing the price down to $150. Now that’s a great deal! This device features a 2K video recorder with advanced HDR and distortion correction, two-way audio, the ability to view up to three seconds of footage before the initial alert, and excellent Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant integration. Best of all? It features military-grade AES 256-bit data encryption with local storage, so you don’t have to worry about the safety of your data online or in the wrong hands.

Value champ Eufy Video Doorbell

The Eufy Video Doorbell tops our list because it offers quality smart features without hidden fees or subscriptions.

Hello there neighbor

The Nest Hello Video Doorbell is our top pick for homeowners who are all-in on Nest products and the Google Assistant. It has some of the top camera specs around in a video doorbell with HD video, night vision, HDR, and a 160-degree field of view, but that’s not really what makes it so unique. Because Google makes it, you can bet that some super software smarts are included. The Nest Hello can notify you when a package is delivered, allows you to pre-record quick responses for those annoying solicitors or overly helpful neighbors, and it can recognize family members and familiar faces. Nest’s Aware cloud storage service is continually getting better (and cheaper) and features AES 128-bit encryption and two-step verification. If you’re going to upload something as precious as videos from your home to the cloud, you want to make darn sure they’re secure.

A Nest for your nest Nest Hello Video Doorbell

Google smarts and Nest design make this a high-quality video doorbell.

Holding it all in

EZVIZ makes some of the most compelling and most affordable smart home security devices in the industry. The company’s video doorbell has quickly become one of our go-to recommendations for several reasons. For one, we just really like the look of it. Most video doorbells are some version of silver or black, but this model has an interesting Storm Trooper or panda bear aesthetic with its black and white coloring. It also boasts one of the most expansive fields of views we’ve seen at 180-degrees — and that’s vertical! That means you can get a head to toes view of whoever or whatever is on your porch. With IP65 water and dust resistance and night vision, you know this video doorbell can withstand the elements. You also get tons of storage options, with a microSD card slot capable of accommodating 128GB cards, and three hours of free, rolling cloud storage.

Local storage champ EZVIZ WiFi Video Doorbell

This video doorbell stands out not just by how it looks, but by all of the essential features it includes.

Deep and wide

Arlo cameras are often at the top of our lists because they offer good value, tons of storage options, and quality specs, and this video doorbell is no different. Not only do you get HD video with high dynamic range (HDR), this camera can zoom in up to 12x to see who/what is there, and it also features a wide 180-degree field of view. Oh, and the aspect ratio on the footage is 1:1, so you get to see more than in a traditional, letterboxed viewfinder like some other cameras have. Trust us; you’re not going to miss much with this camera! Arlo also built-in night vision, motion detection, and two-way audio, all of which seem to be table stakes at this point, but it’s nice to see them here too. Arlo claims its video doorbell can withstand the elements with its weather resistance, and it has a nifty feature that lets you send emergency services directly to your home from the app (and not to the location where your phone is). While this device doesn’t feature built-in storage options, Arlo does offer up to 30 days of video recordings and gives you the first three months of its Arlo Smart cloud service for free.

See it all Arlo Video Doorbell

With a 12x zoom and 180-degree field of view, the Arlo Video Doorbell helps you capture it all.

Afforable and functional

The RemoBell S WiFi Video Doorbell Camera (phew, that’s a mouthful!) has been a favorite of critics and reviewers across the smart home space for some time now because not only is it a great device, but it’s a fantastic value. For less than $100, you get a top-quality video doorbell that you can interact with via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. This device doesn’t give you the option of local storage, but you do get three free days of rolling cloud storage. If that’s not enough, Remo+ does offer paid cloud storage plans as well. Aside from storage, you get all of the basic features you’d expect, like the ability to create customizable motion alert zones, two-way communication, and live, on-demand HD streaming.

Dual vision RemoBell S Smart Video Doorbell Camera

If all you want is a dependable, affordable smart video doorbell that works with Alexa and Google Assistant, Remo+ has you covered.

Coming full-circle

With everyone on your street sporting a Ring, Nest, Eufy, Arlo, or a similar-looking black rectangle, you probably want your smart video doorbell to stand out a bit. Perhaps you want something that has a more traditional look and something that can fit in just about any entryway. If that sounds like you, then you should take a look at the SkyBell HD WiFi Video Doorbell. This non-techy looking device can capture HD 1080p video with a 180-degree field of view and five-times zoom. It can even record color video even at night. Of course, you’ll still get two-way audio, on-demand viewing, motion sensors, and the ability to grant access to multiple users or guests. Perhaps the most compelling features relate to its price. The SkyBell is one of the least expensive video doorbells we’ve come across, and it includes seven days of video recordings for free — no subscription required!

Little bell, big value SkyBell HD WiFi Video Doorbell

Smart styling and free seven-day video backup make this a compelling doorbell for just about anyone.