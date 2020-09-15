Best Buy possibly leaks iPhone SE Plus ahead of Apple event

Best Buy in the U.S. posted a screen protector on its online store for the iPhone SE Plus 2020, alluding to the possibility of a larger iPhone SE (2020) being released in the near future.
There hasn’t been an overwhelming number of leaks about this phone, but iMore notes that there was mention of the device in iOS 14 code, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo mentioned it in April.
Best Buy posting this screen protector right before Apple’s September event makes me want to believe that we’ll see a larger version of the iPhone SE soon, but since there have been almost no leaks about it, I’m still skeptical.
The ‘Plus’ version of the SE is supposed to be the same size as the iPhone 8 Plus. This would, in theory, mean that it’s the same as the other iPhone SE from 2020, but larger.
Given upper-midrange phones like the Google Pixel 4a and OnePlus Nord offer great smartphone experiences for under $1,000, this would be a good move by Apple.
With Apple’s fall hardware keynote less than an hour away, hopefully, we won’t have to wait long to see this device for real.
