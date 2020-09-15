Bella Hadid “Can’t Stop Crying” Before Sister Gigi’s Baby Arrives

Bella Hadid can’t wait to become an aunt!

As excitement continues to grow for the arrival of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik‘s baby, one family member is expressing her happiness at the news on social media.

In an Instagram posted Sept. 15, Bella took fans back to earlier in the summer when her sister’s pregnancy news was fresh. As a way to celebrate, the supermodels decided to have an impromptu photoshoot where a baby bump took center stage.

“June 11, 2020,” Bella wrote as her caption while wearing denim jeans and a pink tank-top that revealed her belly. “Two buns in the oven except mine is from my burger and gigi’s is from @zayn. I love you both so freaking much—can’t stop crying.”

Gigi, who wore a summer dress for the photo, would comment with several beaming face with smiling eye emoji’s as well as a smiling face with halo.