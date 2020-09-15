Belarusians flag their opposition to Lukashenko with defiant displays

Belarusians are hanging the colours of the country”s pre-Soviet flag from their windows and balconies in small acts of defiance against President Alexander Lukashenko.

The white-red-white flag, introduced in 1918 and which made a brief reappearance in the early 1990s, has been adopted by Belarus’ opposition movement.

It has been visible amid demonstrations over the country’s presidential election in August, which protesters say was rigged in Lukashenko’s favour.

Belarus’ official flag is green and red. The white-red-white flag one has been prohibited by Lukashenko’s administration, leading to these tiny acts of rebellion.

Critics of the red and white flag point to the fact it was used by the Nazi occupation administration during WWII.

Red and white t-shirts hang from a balcony.

Clothing hangs from a Belarus balcony

White and red clothing on a Belarus balcony

Red and white flowers on a window sill.

The flag adopted by Belarus’ opposition movement hangs in a window

Red and white-coloured curtains

Red and white underwear. And cats.

Red and white bras hang in a window.

Red and white items adorn another balcony.