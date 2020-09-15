Bam Adebayo’s clutch rejection amazes fellow NBA players: ‘Block of the year!’

Heat big man Bam Adebayo delivered a remarkable defensive stop in the final seconds of Tuesday’s Game 1 against the Celtics, denying forward Jayson Tatum at the rim to seal a 117-114 win.

With about five seconds remaining and Miami up two points, Tatum blew past Jimmy Butler on the perimeter and appeared ready for an easy game-tying slam. Instead, Adebayo rotated over and swatted the attempt. Adebayo then secured the rebound and hit a free throw at the other end.

“A lot of people won’t be willing to make that play and put themselves out there,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He just made a big-time save for us.”

NBA players watching the Eastern Conference finals opener were also enamored by the effort from the young center, who is considered one of the most improved players in the league.

Here are some of the best NBA player reactions on social media to Adebayo’s block:

Bam Adebayo’s block on Jayson Tatum’s dunk attempt was the best defensive play I’ve seen ever in the playoffs!!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020