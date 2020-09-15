Astros activate All-Star 2B Jose Altuve from injured list

Ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against interstate foes the Texas Rangers, the Houston Astros activated All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve from the injured list.

Altuve injured his right knee while sliding into third base during a game against the Rangers on Sept. 3 and hasn’t played since. It was originally hoped the six-time All-Star and 2017 American League Most Valuable Player wouldn’t require a stint on IL.

Houston lost of 11 without Altuve.

In a corresponding roster move, Houston optioned right-handed pitcher Humberto Castellanos to the club’s alternate training site.

Altuve, 30, is batting .224 with three home runs, 12 RBI, five doubles, and a .606 OPS in 35 games this summer.