Asian Doll’s Mug Shot Surfaces: Brags ‘I Was Most Famous Person In Jail’

Asian Doll’s mugshot leaked online days a few days after it was reported that she was arrested by police in Atlanta, has learned. In the mugshot, the female rapper was rocking her natural curly hair which was tied into a high ponytail. She was makeup free and wearing a khaki prison jumpsuit.

The 23-year-old bragged about making $71,000 upon her release after spending 4 days behind bars. The “Come Find Me” femcee told her fans, “B***hes do months in jail just to come out broke asf**k I did 4days & came home to 71k worry bout what your outcome gone be looking like cause fasho I was in jail ONNAT them 4days.”

The Dallas-born star went on sharing, “All 36 of them b***hes I was locked up with can tell you how I was rocking in that b***h. I’m in jail famous & pretty trust me h**s tried it & I was ON THEY A** ON MY SOUL & when I got out I told them h**s good luck y’all h**s got 6months to go & walked out.”