Asian Doll's Mug Shot Surfaces: Brags 'I Was Most Famous Person In Jail'

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Asian Doll’s mugshot leaked online days a few days after it was reported that she was arrested by police in Atlanta, has learned. In the mugshot, the female rapper was rocking her natural curly hair which was tied into a high ponytail. She was makeup free and wearing a khaki prison jumpsuit.

