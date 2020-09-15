Arkansas predicted to win SEC Cross Country titles

SEC Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (September 15, 2020) – The Arkansas men’s and women’s cross country teams have been predicted to claim the 2020 Southeastern Conference Cross Country Championships, as decided by a vote of the league’s head coaches. The SEC on Tuesday released its 2020 SEC Cross Country Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Points for the men’s poll were awarded on a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11 basis, while the women’s poll was awarded on a 1-2-3-4-5-6-7-8-9-10-11-12-13 basis. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own teams.

The Arkansas men garnered first place votes. The Razorbacks finished third in the SEC Championship a year ago, while Ole Miss has won the last two SEC men’s cross country titles.

The Arkansas women, who have won seven consecutive SEC Cross Country Championships, received 13 first place votes. The Razorbacks won the NCAA title a year ago.

All 14 SEC schools are scheduled to begin the cross country season this week with meets on four different SEC campuses. The 2020 SEC Cross Country Championships are slated to take place Friday, Oct. 30 in Baton Rouge, La.

2020 SEC Cross Country Coaches’ Preseason Poll

(parentheses indicate first-place votes)

Men’s Cross Country Rank Team Points 1 Arkansas (9) 13 2 Ole Miss (3) 20 3 Alabama 37 4 Missouri 50 5 Texas A,amp;M 51 6 Kentucky 52 7 Florida 71 8 Tennessee 79 9 LSU 94 10 Georgia 97 11 Vanderbilt 111 12 Auburn 117