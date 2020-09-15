Apple’s AirPods Pro are on sale for $199 today

Today’s Dealmaster is headlined by the best price we’ve seen to date for Apple’s AirPods Pro, which are currently down to $199 at Amazon and Staples. While we’ve seen the noise-cancelling true wireless earphones hit this price briefly earlier this year, today’s deal is still $50 off Apple’s MSRP, about $35 off their typical street price online, and the first time we’ve seen them fall below $200 on Amazon.

We recently recommended the AirPods Pro in our guide to the best home office gear. In short, if you’re looking for a pair of totally wireless earphones and specifically want active noise cancellation, they’re still hard to beat a year after they launched. They have a largely neutral sound profile that represents a sizable upgrade over the base AirPods, even if they’re a bit light on bass. They’re remarkably simple to pair with other iOS devices, and they have few connection hiccups once they’re hooked up. Their noise-cancelling quality is a step below top-notch over-ear headphones like Sony’s WH-1000XM4, but it’s still more than strong enough for most people’s needs. An accompanying “transparency” mode is excellent at blending in outside noise with your music when you need it. Apple is now adding new features like automatic device switching and spatial audio support, too. And though we prefer the physical playback controls of a Jabra Elite 75t or Beats Powerbeats Pro, the AirPods Pro’s touch sensors are easier to use than those of the standard AirPods.

The AirPods Pro have their share of issues: their five-ish hours of battery life is mediocre, they don’t let you adjust volume from the earphones themselves, and they lose much of their intuitiveness when connected to an Android or Windows device. It’s also worth noting that Apple is holding a special event today, and while we don’t expect to see new AirPods Pro in the immediate future, upgraded base AirPods are expected to arrive early next year. Still, if you want a pair of noise-cancelling wireless earphones today, the AirPods Pro remain a good buy at this deal price.

If you don’t need a new pair of headphones, though, we also have deals on USB-C hubs, SSDs, the PlayStation-exclusive Ghost of Tsushima, and more. Have a look at our full roundup below.

