Home buying startup Opendoor announces it’s going public by merging with Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC — Today, Social Capital Hedosophia II, the blank-check company associated with investor Chamath Palihapitiya, announced that it will merge with Opendoor, taking the private real estate startup public in the process.
Apple tells staff it’s no longer offering credit cards via Barclays, which offers zero interest financing, as it shifts to Apple Card financing plans (Bloomberg)
