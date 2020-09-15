Apple Store goes down ahead of iPad Air and Apple Watch Series 6 event

The Apple Store is down ahead of Apple’s September event, where the company is expected to announce a new redesign for the iPad Air and the Apple Watch Series 6. The new watch lineup will include a higher-end model featuring a new blood oxygen sensor, and an entry-level cheaper model that will replace the $199 Apple Watch Series 3 that Apple currently sells.

Today’s Apple event kicks off at 10 AM Pacific Time. Stay tuned to for full coverage of all the announcements.

Apple’s September event is usually the place where Apple announces the latest iPhone. However, the iPhone 12 is not expected to feature in this event. Due to the pandemic, mass production of the iPhone 12 was delayed. This means the new iPhone 12 lineup will start being sold in October, and Apple is believed to be readying another Apple event for then.

In place of an iPhone launch, today’s “Time Flies” event will feature a redesigned iPad Air, new Apple Watch models and likely the unveiling of the ‘Apple One’ bundle initiative.

The new Air will include thinner bezels and look similar to the iPad Pro lineup in terms of industrial design, but will use a Touch ID power button instead of Face ID to save on cost. The Apple Watch rumors point to the addition of a blood oxygen sensor, and a faster CPU.

Other possible Apple product announcements include AirTags, AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, a new HomePod and a tease of the forthcoming Apple Silicon Macs. However, there is no consensus on whether these products are ready to announce today, or if they are coming later as part of the October iPhone event.

