Apple says it will release iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 on September 16 and watchOS 7 and tvOS 14 on September 18 (Chris Welch/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
7

Home buying startup Opendoor announces it’s going public by merging with Chamath Palihapitiya’s SPAC  —  Today, Social Capital Hedosophia II, the blank-check company associated with investor Chamath Palihapitiya, announced that it will merge with Opendoor, taking the private real estate startup public in the process.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR