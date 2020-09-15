Apple Online Store Goes Down Ahead of ‘Time Flies’ Virtual Event

Apple’s online store is down in anticipation of its “Time Flies” event later on Tuesday, strongly suggesting products will be available to pre-order or order immediately after the event.



The placeholder says “We’re making updates to the Apple store. Check back soon.”

Apple’s “Time Flies” event will be a virtual media event, where the company is expected to unveil new Apple Watch and iPad models. Rumors suggest we will not see the iPhone 12 at this event, with Apple instead waiting perhaps until October to take the wraps off of its next flagship iPhones.

Apple's media event kicks off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time, and you can tune in on Apple's event page, on Apple's YouTube channel, or through the TV app on Apple's various platforms.