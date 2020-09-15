Apple Inc kicks off critical holiday season with new watch

Article content continued

Doctors in India and other countries have used pulse oximeters to remotely check on COVID-19 patients and ensure their oxygen saturation level does not fall too low.

A level between 95 per cent and 97 per cent is considered normal by the American Lung Association. Patients below 95 per cent should call their doctor and those under 90 per cent should go to the emergency room, health experts advise.

Low oxygen levels are usually not the sole indicator of having COVID-19, the association said.

The previous version of the Apple Watch can already take measurements similar to electrocardiogram.

Apple’s Heart Study found that the watch could accurately detect atrial fibrillation, the most common type of irregular heartbeat, according to a study that explored the role of wearable devices in identifying potential heart problems. Atrial fibrillation increases the risk of stroke more than fivefold, according to the American Heart Association.

Apple rival Fitbit Inc. introduced a way to measure changes in blood oxygen earlier this year.

