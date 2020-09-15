‘Ant-Man 3’ Finds Its Super-Villain in Jonathan Majors

WENN/Jaime Espinoza

The ‘Lovecraft Country’ actor has been cast for one of the lead roles in the upcoming ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ sequel opposite Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily.

–

“Ant-Man 3” has added Jonathan Majors to its cast ensemble for a major role. The actor, best known for his portrayal of Atticus Freeman on HBO’s series “Lovecraft Country“, has been tapped to take on one of the lead roles in the upcoming Marvel movie.

The 31-year-old performer is set to play the super-villain Kang the Conqueror, according to which has been confirmed by other news outlets. A time-traveling entity, the fictional Marvel Comics character was ranked as IGN’s 65th-greatest comic book villain of all time in 2009.

Sources tell that “like with so many new characters in the MCU, there could be a twist with how the character is featured in future films.” Marvel Studios and Disney have not released a statement on Majors’ alleged casting report, but the sources believe that he is set to be one of the main villains in the next installment in the franchise.

Should the news be true, Majors will join Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, who are set to reprise their roles as Ant-Man a.k.a. Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne respectively in the third “Ant-Man” movie. Peyton Reed, who directed the first two films, is also set to return behind the lens, with Jeff Loveness penning the script. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will produce.

Majors rose to prominence after starring in the critically acclaimed independent feature film “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” (2019), for which he received an Independent Spirit Award nomination. He gained wider recognition after starring on the HBO series “Lovecraft Nation” and also took a part in Spike Lee’s 2020 movie “Da 5 Bloods“.

The Yale University graduate will next be seen in Netflix’s movie “The Harder They Fall“, where he plays the lead role of outlaw Nat Love. The film is currently in production. He has also been tapped to star in Black Label media’s “Devotion“.