Andrew Gillum Comes Out as Bisexual, Wife Accepts His Past Male Lovers

In a new interview with Tamron Hall for his talk show, the former Florida gubernatorial candidate responds to question whether or not he identifies himself as gay.

Former Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum dropped a bomb during his interview with Tamron Hall. In the interview, which was released on Monday, September 14, Andrew admitted that he identifies himself as bisexual.

“To be very honest with you, when you didn’t ask the question, you put it out there is whether or not I identify as gay,” Andrew shared with Tamron in the candid interview. “And the answer is I don’t identify as gay, but I do identify as bisexual, and that is something that I have never shared publicly before.”

Andrew went on discussing the February incident when he was found drunk and nude in a Miami hotel room following an alleged meth party. Another guy named Aldo Mejias with him was found unresponsive from a “possible drug overdose.”

In the new interview, the politician shared that “what was most hurtful was this belief that I was somehow living a lie in my marriage and in my family.” He continued, “That was the most hurtful to me. Because I believe we are all entitled to mistakes, and I believe we are entitled to those mistakes without having every other respectable and redeeming part of our lives invalidate.”

As to his wife R. Jai’s reaction to his sexual orientation, it is said that she knows and accepts his past male lovers. However, reports that she stays mum as to whether she will be okay if her husband has a male lover in the future.

Prior to this, Andrew addressed the whole scandal in an Instagram video. “I went away to rehab to focus on my issues with alcoholism, having grown up in a household where my father battled addiction to alcohol, and later died from that addiction,” he said in the video. “I knew well the toll it took on my father’s dreams and ambitions.”

Referring to the scandal, he went on to say, “My stuff had to be public and cause great embarrassment and cause rumors, false, some true. The shame I felt from all that from the harm that I caused was tearing me up… I needed help to unpack that.” He then thanked his wife, R. Jai, calling her “a woman who knows everything that I am and everything I am not. And she chooses to love me anyhow, a woman who is literally God’s grace on earth.”