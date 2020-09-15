Amanda Kloots Wants to Make Necklace With Nick Cordero’s Ashes After Scattering Some in Ocean

Instagram

The fitness guru has scattered some of her late husband’s ashes in the Pacific Ocean on their anniversary and plans to make a memorial necklace with the remaining ashes.

Amanda Kloots has scattered some of her late husband Nick Cordero‘s ashes in the Pacific Ocean.

The Broadway star passed away in July (20) after losing his battle with Covid-19 aged just 41 with Amanda documenting much of his long battle with complications related to the disease online.

In an Instagram Stories Q&A on Sunday night (13Sep20), Amanda revealed that she scattered some of his ashes off the U.S. West Coast on their anniversary. “I put some of them in the Pacific Ocean on our anniversary because his dad’s were also put in the Pacific,” she explained, according to People magazine.

The fitness instructor did not dispose of all of his remains, however, as she is thinking of having necklaces, “made with some of his ashes,” revealing, “I’ve heard this can be done and haven’t had time to research it yet.”

Amanda had previously spoken about picking up the Rock of Ages actor’s ashes on her Instagram page, revealing it was, “beyond surreal and horrible.”

She added, “But they’re in my possession and a good friend of mine said some beautiful advice: look at it as you have him with you now. Which is really a nice way of looking at it, which is true.”

During the Q&A the fitness instructor also told fans she is not going to “wallow in anger and self pity about what happened to Nick,” as her priority has to be looking after their 15-month-old son Elvis Eduardo.