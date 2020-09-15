All that Apple launched: 2 watches, iPads and more – Latest News

Apple at its ‘Time Flies’ online-only event launched new Apple Watch and iPad models. The new Apple Watch 6 comes with blood oxygen or SpO2 monitor along with ECG, heart rate and other sensors. The Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS) starts at Rs 40,990 and the Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular) at Rs 49,900. On the other hand, the affordable Watch SE can be considered as an upgrade to the Apple Watch 3 in terms of design and hardware but it misses out on crucial features that’s there on Apple Watch 4 and 5.

The Apple Watch SE (GPS) starts at Rs 29,900 and Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular) starts at Rs 33,900 in India. It doesn’t come with an ECG or SpO2 monitor but has the fall detection feature like previous Apple Watch models. It flaunts a Retina display and comes with the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6, and with the latest motion sensors and microphone. Both the models run watchOS 7. Apple is also continuing to sell the Watch Series 3.

Talking about the new iPads, Apple has launched the new eighth-generation iPad, featuring the A12 Bionic chip that brings the Neural Engine to the entry iPad for the first time. It costs $329 in the US and features a 10.2-inch Retina display and the new iPadOS 14.

Apple claims 40% faster CPU performance and twice the graphics capability in the iPad. “This makes the new iPad up to two times faster than the top-selling Windows laptop, up to three times faster than the top-selling Android tablet and up to six times faster than the top-selling Chromebook,” claims Apple.

Apple also introduced the new iPad Air with a new all-screen design featuring 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, new 12MP rear camera, Touch ID sensor, and more. It is also powered by A14 Bionic chipset along with iPad OS 14.

Apple also introduced Apple One. It is a bundled plan of Apple’s subscription services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud. Customers will need just one subscription to get access to Apple services on Apple devices.

For an individual plan, which includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage, customers will have to pay Rs 195 per month. The family plan includes Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage will be available for Rs 365 per month and can be shared among up to six family members.

