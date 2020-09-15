Addin Fonua Blake asks Manly for release

Manly prop Addin Fonua-Blake has been given permission to talk to other clubs after the star forward requested an urgent release from his $600,000-a-season contract in a desperate bid to get out of Sydney.

The Sea Eagles released a statement on Wednesday morning saying Fonua-Blake has expressed a desire to leave with his family at the end of the season.

The 24-year-old has sought permission for his manager to reach out to a small number of clubs, with a move to the Warriors reportedly on the table.

The Broncos are also interested in making a play for Fonua-Blake, reports The Australian’s senior rugby league reporter Brent Read.

Addin Fonua-Blake has been a stronger performer for Manly. (Getty)

The forward has two years left to run on his contract.

Manly admitted Fonua-Blake’s exit would be a “huge loss”, with the Tonga international held in high regard by teammates. Earlier this season he was rated the best prop in the competition by his peers in the Rugby League Players’ Association Players’ Poll.

Manly says any deal with a rival club will only be considered if the Sea Eagles receive “fair and reasonable compensation” in return.

“Whilst Addin is a senior and highly valued member of the Sea Eagles squad and would be a huge loss, out of respect to him and his circumstances, the club has today given its permission for the exploratory conversations to be conducted immediately,” Manly’s statement read.

“The club will look favourably upon a request to release Addin from the final two years of his contract on compassionate grounds as long as the Sea Eagles receive fair and reasonable compensation.

“The club has advised Addin and his manager that this matter needs to be resolved promptly so that all parties can confidently plan for the future.”

In addition to the Auckland based club – St George Illawarra could potentially be a landing spot, with Fonua-Blake making his name there before being signed by Manly. The Dragons are based in Wollongong, just south of Sydney, potentially making them a viable candidate.

The Titans are also viewed as possible homes with the both clubs having ample salary cap room to accommodate the prop.