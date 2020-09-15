50 Cent’s Past Beef With The Game Will Be Covered In A New Anthology Series At Starz

Now if it’s one thing to learn about 50 Cent, it’s that he stays getting to the bag, and he always has a new project in the works. It looks like he’ll be extending his relationship with Starz, as two new series from the mogul is currently in the works. One of those series will explore his past beef with The Game.

According to The Wrap, 50 currently has an anthology series in development with the network, which will adapt his previous beef with The Game. The series has a working title called “Moment in Time: The Massacre.” Based on the synopsis, the project, which is a seasonal anthology series, “will explore the true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind-the-scenes.”

50 Cent and The Game’s 2005 beef will be the first season and will cover what “led to an all-out street war pitting G-Unit against music impresario Jimmy Henchman, resulting in a murder-for-hire plot and Henchman serving a life sentence in prison.”

50 confirmed the news when he took to social media and said, “Yeah I had to do this one, so everybody can see how Jimmy The Rat was moving legendary sucker sh*t. NEW SHOW.”

View this post on Instagram yeah i had to do this one, so everybody can see how Jimmy The Rat was moving legendary sucker shit. NEW SHOW #STARZPLAY get the app #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Sep 14, 2020 at 11:56am PDT

Abdul Williams will serve as the writer and executive producer. Some of his past projects include “The New Edition Story,” and “The Bobby Brown Story,” for BET. 50 will also serve as an executive producer under his G-Unit Film & Television banner.

The second series that 50 Cent currently has in development is untitled at the moment but will be based on Nicole Lynn, who is the first Black woman to represent a Top 3 NFL draft pick.

As many of you already know, 50 Cent starred on the Starz’ hit series “Power,” which officially came to an end last year. The show’s sequel, “Power Book II: Ghost:” premiered earlier this month.

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join! a

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post 50 Cent’s Past Beef With The Game Will Be Covered In A New Anthology Series At Starz appeared first on The Shade Room.