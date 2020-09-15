Home Entertainment 50 Cent To Produce Hip-Hop Anthology Series Based On His Old Beef...

50 Cent To Produce Hip-Hop Anthology Series Based On His Old Beef With The Game

By
Bradley Lamb
50 Cent reportedly pitched a Hip-Hop anthology series based on his old feud with West Coast rapper, and also his former artist, The Game.

“😆yeah i had to do this one, so everybody can see how Jimmy The Rat was moving legendary sucker sh*t. NEW SHOW,” he wrote.

