50 Cent To Produce Hip-Hop Anthology Series Based On His Old Beef With The Game

50 Cent reportedly pitched a Hip-Hop anthology series based on his old feud with West Coast rapper, and also his former artist, The Game.

“😆yeah i had to do this one, so everybody can see how Jimmy The Rat was moving legendary sucker sh*t. NEW SHOW,” he wrote.

Moment in Time: The Massacre chronicles “true stories in which iconic hip hop moments collided with the sensational and sometimes criminal events behind the scenes.”

Starz has picked up the series.

The beef between Fif and The Game led to the murder-for-hire conspiracy that landed Jimmy Henchman in prison with a life sentence.

Last year, The Game revealed that Michael Jackson once tried to repair the beef between him and 50.

“That was weird as f*ck,” he said. “It’s like, this ain’t how I wanna meet Michael Jackson or talk to Michael Jackson.”

He added, “I kinda felt like Mike was on some lame sh*t. Like, who sent you type sh*t, but at the same time it was like, you know that voice Michael Jackson’s voice that you hear. Like, that n*gga wasn’t talking like that. It was like, lowkey deep. You could still tell it was Michael Jackson but it was more like…it was like regular.”