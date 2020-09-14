Zendaya-Starring Drama ‘Malcolm and Marie’ Acquired by Netflix With $30 Million Deal

Netflix

Netflix makes the deal at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival where the streaming giant makes several splashy deals for ‘Bruised’ and ‘Pieces of a Woman’.

It has been reported that Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to Sam Levinson’s “Malcolm & Marie” movie starring Zendaya Coleman and John David Washington. According to , the streaming giant wrapped up a deal near $30 million to get the rights. The deal was negotiated by Endeavor Content and CAA.

“I am so grateful to this cast and crew, many of whom are my ‘Euphoria‘ family, for coming together during such uncertain times. We felt privileged to be able to make this film together and we did so with a lot of love. We are all thrilled that it has ended up with Netflix which is unparalleled in allowing filmmakers the freedom to tell their stories that reach audiences all over the world,” Levinson, who wrote and produced the film, said in a statement.

“Malcolm & Marie” stars John David as a filmmaker. His girlfriend (Zendaya) returns home following a celebratory movie premiere, and expecting to celebrate success. However, revelations about their relationships begin to surface, putting the strength of their love on a test.

The drama was shot during the production lockdown from June 17 to July 2 in Carmel, California, on 35mm in black and white with help from Fotokem, marking the first post-pandemic film to complete production. Kevin Turen and Ashley Levinson serve as producer, while Zendaya, John David, Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, Will Greenfield, Aaron L. Gilbert and Scott Mescudi are credited as executive producers.

Netflix makes the deal at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival where Netflix makes several splashy deals. During the largely virtual affair, the streamer paid $20 million for global rights to Halle Berry‘s directorial debut “Bruised“. It also bought “Pieces of a Woman”, a drama starring Vanessa Kirby and Shia LaBeouf as couple shattered by the loss of their newborn baby.