Your Monday Briefing

Police and protesters clash in Belarus

Despite the heavy presence of riot police officers, masked men and what looked like soldiers, tens of thousands of protesters gathered in Minsk and in several other cities in Belarus on Sunday. Many waved the former national flag — a red and white banner that President Aleksandr Lukashenko scrapped soon after coming to power in 1994.

After weeks of protests, what had been a carnival atmosphere has been replaced by tension and fear as police officers revived some of the heavy-handed violence seen when people first took to the streets after the much-contested election. More than 400 people were arrested, the police said. Many said they had been beaten at the of detention.

The protests come ahead of talks between Mr. Lukashenko and President Vladimir Putin of Russia on Monday — the first meeting between the two leaders since the crisis in Belarus began. The talks would focus on developing the “strategic partnership and alliance” between Russia and Belarus, Mr. Putin said.

Analysis: Mr. Lukashenko cannot possibly expel or jail everyone in Belarus who wants him gone, said one opponent, and so “does not know what to do anymore. Our strategy of peaceful protest really works.”