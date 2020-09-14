Your 2020 ACM Awards Guide: How to Watch, Who’s Performing and More

What time are the ACM Awards?

Fans can catch all of the ACM Awards action starting at 8:00 p.m. EST (delayed PT) on Sept. 16.

How do I watch the ACM Awards?

The broadcast will air on CBS. Country music lovers will also be able to stream the show via CBS All Access, which is available online at CBS.com, on the CBS app and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Comcast Flex, Facebook Portal, Vizio Smartcast TVs, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Prime Video Channels, and Apple TV channels.