Worst quarterback performances from NFL Week 1

Coming into Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season, plenty of big-name quarterbacks were hyped up, with big performances expected every week. As we saw on Sunday, sometimes the hype isn’t warranted, and there’s a legitimate reason to be concerned about certain signal-callers.

We were lucky to witness some great quarterbacks deliver stellar outings this week, but not every star came to play in Week 1. From future Hall of Famer Tom Brady delivering a dud in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut to two third-year quarterbacks falling well short of expectations, things got ugly for several signal-callers.

While one game in a 16-game season is a little early for reactions, it’s a piece of the puzzle that will define the 2020 season. As we look at the worst quarterback performances in Week 1, there’s reason for some prominent teams to be alarmed.

Cleveland made sweeping changes to its offense this offseason to help Mayfield rebound from a rough sophomore season. After investing a first-round pick and a Brink’s truck into the offensive line, plus hiring a new head coach, the Browns hoped Mayfield would make the third-year jump. Week 1 was ugly.