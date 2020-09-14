Why Ayushmann Khurrana is a hot property in the marketing world

Ayushmann Khurrana’s rise is truly extraordinary. His phenomenal run at the box-office is due to his unconventional choices and the fact that he manages to form an emotional connection with the audience through these stories.

His rise in popularity among the Indian audience has been noticed by major brands. In fact, the actor has been signed up by almost a dozen brands in the last two years alone as a brand endorser. During an interview with a leading daily, Rohit Ohri, chairman of advertising agency FCB India revealed why stars like Ayushmann and Vicky Kaushal are brand favourites right now. He said, “Both these actors represent a new phase of advertising; they are not larger-than-life like the Khans, do not talk down to people, and are relatable in everyday situations. It’s a reflection of the choice of films they have been doing too.”