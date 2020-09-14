Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight? Time, TV channel, schedule for NFL Week 1 doubleheader

Are you ready for some football? It’s a Monday night party.

As is tradition, the first Monday night of the NFL season features two matchups, giving you a full helping of pigskin to end your Monday right. After having no preseason amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL season is quickly going from 0 to 60, with the Giants taking on the Steelers in the matinee matchup, with the Broncos and Titans kicking off following the end of the first game.

Here is everything to know about ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” games for Week 1, including the kickoff times and more.

Who plays on ‘Monday Night Football’ tonight?

Game 1: Giants vs. Steelers

Giants vs. Steelers Location: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Daniel Jones and the Giants look to get in the left column early in the season, but they have a tough task ahead of them in Pittsburgh. Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is entering his second season as signal caller for New York, replacing the retired Eli Manning, and he’s looking to follow up on a promising rookie season. Jones tossed 24 touchdowns to 12 interceptions, though he also had a tendency of coughing up the ball a bit (18 fumbles on the year).

Game 2: Broncos vs. Titans

Broncos vs. Titans Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

Drew Lock and the Broncos will be without Von Miller, as Denver takes on the Super Bowl hopeful Titans. Tennessee, who made a surprising run to the AFC Championship game in 2019, made waves the week before the start of the 2020 season when they signed pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney to help an already stout defensive line. Lock also looks to improve on a solid rookie season,

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Date: Sept. 14, 2020

Sept. 14, 2020 Kickoff time: 7:10 p.m. ET (Giants vs. Steelers); 10:20 p.m. ET (Broncos vs. Titans)

Game 1 of the Monday night doubleheader kicks off at 7:10 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. In 2020, all “MNF” games start the broadcast at 8:15 p.m.

Game 2 of the Monday doubleheader kicks off at 10:20 p.m. ET.

What channel is ‘Monday Night Football’ on tonight?

Every “Monday Night Football” game in 2020 will be broadcast via ESPN, the network’s 15th year hosting “MNF.” This year, a new three-man booth is set to call games, with play-by-play man Steve Levy joining Brian Griese and Louis Riddick as the broadcast team, replacing the much-maligned duo of Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland. The normal crew will be calling the late game, while ESPN’s college football duo Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will be calling the Giants-Steelers matchup.

NFL live stream for ‘Monday Night Football’

If you're without cable, there are still several options to hook in to "Monday Night Football" this year: