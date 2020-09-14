What channel is Steelers vs. Giants on today? Time, TV schedule for ‘Monday Night Football’ in Week 1

It’s a tradition like no other. It’s the now-annual “Monday Night Football” doubleheader on ESPN to open up the NFL season, only this year, viewers will have the treat of listening to some of the best voices of college football in Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler.

Pittsburgh is trying to rebound following a disappointing 8-8 season and a second straight year where it watched the playoffs from home. Ben Roethlisberger is back after missing almost all of last season with a serious elbow injury, but has slimmed down this offseason and has a strong defense behind him that ranked first in turnovers and fifth in total yards allowed last season. Juju Smith-Schuster will again try to prove his worth as a No. 1 wide receiver following a down year in which he only caught 42 passes for 552 yards.

New York fans hope a new era has started with the hiring of head coach Joe Judge. The Giants also brought in new defensive coordinator Pat Graham and former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett to call offensive plays. Key to how effective of an offensive coordinator Garrett can be will depend on the second year of quarterback Daniel Jones and the output from Saquon Barkley after a hamstring injury slowed his 2019 season and limited the running back to just 1,003 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

The Steelers are an early favorite to defeat the Giants in Week 1. This marks the sixth time the two team have opened the season against each other, with the Giants winning two, Pittsburgh winning one, and the other two both strangely enough ending in ties.

Below is all the info you need to watch Steelers vs. Giants on Monday night in Week 1, including the TV channel and kickoff time.

What channel is Steelers vs. Giants on today?

  • TV channel (national): ESPN
  • Live stream: ESPN app, fuboTV

Tired of the normal Monday Night Football booth? ESPN will trot out their collegiate A-team of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit to call their first NFL game together. Maria Taylor will serve as sideline reporter.

For those looking for radio information, the Steelers broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 226, or the Giants broadcast can be heard on SiriusXM channel 225. The national broadcast will be located on channel 88.

In Canada, viewers can watch Steelers vs. Giants on DAZN, which has rights to every NFL game.

Steelers vs. Giants start time

  • Date: Monday, Sept. 14
  • Kickoff: 7:10 p.m. ET

Steelers vs. Giants is the first part of ESPN’s Monday Night Football doubleheader. The game will lead into the Tennessee vs. Denver game that will feature the new MNF booth of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick.

Steelers schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 14at Giants (MNF)7:15 p.m. ETESPN
2Sept. 20vs. Broncos1 p.m. ETCBS
3Sept. 27vs. Texans1 p.m. ETCBS
4Oct. 4at Titans1 p.m. ETCBS
5Oct. 11vs. Eagles1 p.m. ETFox
6Oct. 18vs. Browns1 p.m. ETCBS
7Oct. 25at Ravens1 p.m. ETCBS
8BYE
9Nov. 8at Cowboys4:25 p.m. ETCBS
10Nov. 15vs. Bengals1 p.m. ETFox
11Nov. 22at Jaguars1 p.m. ETCBS
12Nov. 26vs. Ravens (Thanksgiving)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
13Dec. 6vs. Washington1 p.m. ETFox
14Dec. 13at Bills (SNF)8:20 p.m. ETNBC
15Dec. 21at Bengals (MNF)8:15 p.m. ETESPN
16Dec. 27vs. Colts1 p.m. ETCBS
17Jan. 3at Browns1 p.m. ETCBS

Giants schedule 2020

WeekDateOpponentKickoff timeTV
1Sept. 14Steelers7:15 p.m.ESPN
2Sept. 20@Bears1 p.m.
3Sept. 2749ers1 p.m.
4Oct. 4@Rams4:05 p.m.
5Oct. 11@Cowboys4:25 p.m.
6Oct. 18Redskins1 p.m.
7Oct. 22@Eagles8:20 p.m.NFL Network
8Nov. 2Buccaneers8:15 p.m.ESPN
9Nov. 8@Washington1 p.m.
10Nov. 15Eagles1 p.m.
11BYE
12Nov. 29@Bengals1 p.m.
13Dec. 6@Seahawks4:05 p.m.
14Dec. 13Cardinals1 p.m.
15Dec. 20Browns1 p.m.
16Dec. 27@Ravens1 p.m.
17Jan. 3Cowboys1 p.m.

Monday Night Football schedule 2020

Week 1 (7:15 p.m. ET)Sept. 14New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 1 (10:10 p.m. ET)Sept. 14Denver Broncos vs. Tennessee Titans
Week 2Sept. 21Las Vegas Raiders vs. New Orleans Saints
Week 3Sept. 28Baltimore Ravens vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Week 4Oct. 5Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons
Week 5Oct. 12New Orleans Saints vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Week 6Oct. 19Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
Week 7Oct. 26Los Angeles Rams vs. Chicago Bears
Week 8Nov. 2New York Giants vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 9Nov. 9New York Jets vs. New England Patriots
Week 10Nov. 16Chicago Bears vs. Minnesota Vikings
Week 11Nov. 23Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Week 12Nov. 30Philadelphia Eagles vs. Seattle Seahawks
Week 13Dec. 7San Francisco 49ers vs. Buffalo Bills
Week 14Dec. 14Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens
Week 15Dec. 21Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 16Dec. 28New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills

