Western Australia’s Joondalup council facing claims of unsafe barrier

A Western Australian council says it cannot guarantee the safety provided by its million-dollar shark barrier, saying the structure is under review.
“What we don’t want to see is a barrier which only provides the community with a false sense of security,” Vasse MP Libby Mettam said.
Eco Shark Barrier founder Craig Moss defended the structure.
“I can’t deny that the barrier has some fail points in it, and it does break through the winter storms, but we’re onto it as soon as we can and the barrier is pretty much intact all the way around,” he said.
Mr Moss’ company installed the 660-metre barrier for almost $1 million four years ago.
“The lifespan of the barrier, no-one knows, because it’s a new design,” he said.
“It’s a learning curve, and we’re still learning.”
The barrier has already been battered by storms and breached by dolphins.
“I’m a swimmer all the too and I’m well aware that there are sharks around, and I’m going to make sure that it’s safe for the swimmers to go swimming,” Mr Moss said.