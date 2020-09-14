Week 2 Fantasy WR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts at wide receiver

Rank Player 1 Davante Adams, GB vs. DET 2 DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ vs. WAS 3 Michael Thomas, NO @ LV. Thomas tweaked his ankle late in Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers in which he’d only caught three passes for 17 yards. You can’t sit a healthy Thomas — ever — but he’s not as sure a thing for Week 2 as we thought he was for Week 1. 4 Chris Godwin, TB vs. CAR. A head injury late in Sunday’s game leaves Godwin’s Week 2 status in doubt. If he plays, he’s likely to light up a Panthers defense that just allowed 34 points to the Raiders. 5 Tyreek Hill, KC @ LAC. 6 Julio Jones, ATL @ DAL 7 Amari Cooper, DAL vs. ATL 8 Allen Robinson, CHI vs. NYG. Robinson and Anthony Miller both managed solid games in Week 1, and the Giants might be an even friendlier fantasy matchup than the Lions. Mitchell Trubisky has proven to be streaky in his NFL career, but he ended on a high note in Week 1 and could carry that on into Week 2. 9 Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. CIN. The Browns’ passing attack looked brutal at times in Week 1, but Beckham saw double-digit targets and should continue to be in your fantasy lineup as long as he sees that many looks. 10 A.J. Brown, TEN vs. JAX 11 JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. DEN 12 Adam Thielen, MIN @ IND. Kirk Cousins threw only five first-half passes Sunday, but Thielen had multiple catches before the break and got behind the defense for a touchdown in the second half. There might not be room in this offense for a secondary receiver, but there is room for Thielen. 13 Robert Woods, LAR @ PHI 14 Calvin Ridley, ATL @ DAL. Ridley caught two touchdowns in Week 1 and was one of three Atlanta WRs to catch passes. We were high on his breaking out a year ago, and maybe we were just a year too early. 15 Keenan Allen, LAC vs. KC. While Tyrod Taylor wasn’t great in Week 1, he looked for Allen near the sticks often. Consistent targets make Allen a very strong PPR play and a still solid standard-league choice. 16 Kenny Golladay, DET @ GB. Golladay’s hamstring injury will be the story of his Week 2, just as it was in Week 1. If he makes it back, he’ll likely see a heavy dose of Jaire Alexander. Golladay had 121 yards and then 72 yards in his two meetings with the Packers last year, so he should be just fine if he’s on the field. 17 Mike Evans, TB vs. CAR. Evans recovered quickly from his own hamstring injury and was on the field for most of Tampa Bay’s plays in Week 1. Unless reports emerge of regression, Evans should be locked-and-loaded in fantasy lineups going forward. 18 Cooper Kupp, LAR @ PHI 19 DJ Chark, JAX @ TEN 20 Marquise Brown, BAL @ HOU. Brown didn’t quite have the Week 1 he did a year ago, but he surpassed 100 yards and was Lamar Jackson’s most-frequent WR target. We’re just hoping for consistency from Hollywood in Year Two. 21 Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. NE. Stephon Gilmore doesn’t always cover slot stars like Lockett, so chatter around Gilmore’s task is worth monitoring leading into Week 2. Gilmore could make Lockett a tough play in standard formats, although still a good one in PPR. 22 Courtland Sutton, DEN @ PIT 23 Stefon Diggs, BUF @ MIA. Diggs and Josh Allen already showed a good Week 1 rapport, connecting on eight passes. The Dolphins won’t pose any more threat than the Jets did defensively, so you can keep counting on Diggs. 24 T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. MIN 25 D.J. Moore, CAR @ TB 26 Will Fuller V, HOU vs. BAL. Fuller did his part to step into DeAndre Hopkins’ shoes, catching eight passes for 112 yards in the Thursday night opener. Baltimore’s defense just shut down OBJ and the Browns, though, so Fuller could be more of his boom-or-bust self in Week 2. 27 Terry McLaurin, WAS @ ARZ 28 Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. CIN 29 DK Metcalf, SEA vs. NE. See Tyler Lockett. If reports suggest Gilmore will guard Metcalf, he’s a risky play. 30 John Brown, BUF @ MIA. Brown caught six passes of his own in Week 1, including a touchdown, despite the new presence of Diggs. It looks like the two can co-exist in the Buffalo offense. 31 A.J. Green, CIN @ CLE 32 Mike Williams, LAC vs. KC. Williams wasn’t expected to play in Week 1 until we got to Sunday. The only receiver Tyrod Taylor looked to throw deep to was Williams, which gives him some upside week-to-week (and against Kansas City, plenty of passing could be in order). 33 Tyler Boyd, CIN @ CLE 34 Michael Gallup, DAL vs. ATL 35 Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ LV. In his Saints debut, Sanders saw five targets and caught three for 15 yards, though he did manage a TD. There hasn’t really been a role in this offense for receivers beyond Michael Thomas to maintain fantasy relevance, so unless Thomas is injured, Sanders is a low-upside WR3. 36 CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. ATL 37 Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. NO. Ruggs looked great out of the Las Vegas slot until getting hurt Sunday, but as long as he’s ready for Week 2, he should be the best Raiders fantasy option outside of Josh Jacobs. And for whatever it’s worth, the Saints looked most vulnerable against Tampa Bay slot receiver Scotty Miller in Week 1, a similar role to what Ruggs fills. 38 Julian Edelman, NE @ SEA 39 Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. BAL 40 Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. SF. Most of Crowder’s Week 1 production came on a 69-yard touchdown catch that featured bad Buffalo tackling, but Crowder was yet again Sam Darnold’s most targeted receiver. In a tough Week 2 matchup, Crowder’s reception volume puts him on the border of PPR starter. 41 Marvin Jones, DET @ GB 42 Parris Campbell, IND vs. MIN. Campbell tied T.Y. Hilton for a team-high targets Sunday. The second-year man from Ohio State turned them into six catches for 71 yards. He’ll be a solid PPR flex play going forward. 43 Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. DEN 44 Sammy Watkins, KC @ LAC. Watkins put to rest the thought that he wouldn’t be Kansas City’s No. 2 WR in 2020. There are enough weapons in the KC offense that Watkins won’t always have good weeks, but he also has week-to-week upside with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball. 45 DeSean Jackson, PHI vs. LAR 46 Anthony Miller, CHI vs. NYG. Miller caught four-of-six targets for 76 yards and a score in Week 1. With the highest target totals usually going to Allen Robinson, Miller will probably be inconsistent, but he can have solid fantasy weeks. 47 Allen Lazard, GB vs. DET. Lazard caught all four of his targets for 63 yards and a touchdown. He’ll always play second fiddle to Davante Adams, but he’ll remain useful as long as Aaron Rodgers is throwing him the football. 48 Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. DET. MVS caught four of his six targets for 96 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown (he would’ve had another touchdown over the top if not for an ankle tackle). MVS might be a one-trick pony, but if he can do it this well, he’s a high-risk, high-reward flex play going forward. 49 Preston Williams, MIA vs. BUF. The Dolphins will likely be without DeVante Parker (hamstring) in Week 2, but that’s not an immediate boost for Williams, who will have to match up more often with star cornerback Tre’Davious White. This could be another offensive wasteland for Miami. 50 Robby Anderson, CAR @ TB. Anderson was second on the Panthers in targets and caught six passes for 115 yards and a touchdown. The flashes he showed with the Jets could turn into more consistent production if Teddy Bridgewater maintains a decent standard of play. 51 Darius Slayton, NYG @ CHI 52 Sterling Shepard, NYG @ CHI 53 Mecole Hardman, KC @ LAC 54 N’Keal Harry, NE @ SEA. Harry received six targets in Week 1, one behind Julian Edelman for the New England lead. A Cam Newton-led offense is certainly going to look different, but the bright side for Harry is that he looks like the top outside receiver on the Patriots. In matchups better than a game at Seattle, that might be worth something. 55 Scotty Miller, TB vs. CAR. Troy Aikman certainly talked up Miller on Sunday’s broadcast as the slot receiver caught five-of-six targets for 73 yards. Tom Brady does like his slot guys, so especiallly in PPR, Miller should be rostered and at least in flex consideration. 56 Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. WAS 57 Danny Amendola, DET @ GB 58 Russell Gage, ATL @ DAL. Gage caught passes for 114 yards in Week 1, making him one of three Atlanta wideouts to reel in throws. Playing from behind certainly helped Gage pad his stats as Atlanta’s No. 3 WR, and while he’ll take a back seat at times, he’s another possible PPR pickup and near-flex play. 59 Golden Tate, NYG @ CHI 60 Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. WAS. If Arizona can pass protect, multiple Cardinals receivers should have good days against this secondary, but it’s tough to count on anyone other than Hopkins after such a quiet Week 1 for Kirk (one catch, zero yards on five targets). 61 Jalen Reagor PHI vs. LAR. It was Reagor getting open deep in Week 1, not DeSean Jackson. The Rams secondary could cause issues for the rookie, though. 62 Kendrick Bourne, SF @ NYJ 63 Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ PIT 64 Curtis Samuel, CAR @ TB 65 Corey Davis, TEN vs. JAX 66 Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. NO. Renfrow was only targeted twice in Week 1, and as long as Henry Ruggs is healthy, Renfrow will play a back seat in this offense, even in PPR formats. 67 Cole Beasley, BUF @ MIA 68 Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX @ TEN. Shenault was a dynamic weapon in the pass game Sunday, along with being given a shot to run the football. Jacksonville will continue to get the ball into this talented rookie’s hands, and he’ll have a few big games before the season is out. 69 Van Jefferson, LAR @ PHI. Jefferson and Josh Reynolds alternated series in Week 1, and until that changes, neither will be consistent enough to be a fantasy starter. 70 Justin Jefferson, MIN @ IND 71 Quintez Cephus, DET @ GB 72 Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. SF. It’s good to see Perriman healthy, but Sam Darnold doesn’t provide much upside for this offense, especially against the 49ers. 73 Josh Reynolds, LAR @ PHI. See Van Jefferson. 74 Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ LV 75 Greg Ward, PHI vs. LAR 76 Demarcus Robinson, KC @ LAC. Robinson outplayed Mecole Hardman in Week 1. If you don’t have a piece of the Chiefs offense and want one, Robinson should be available on the waiver wire. 77 Bryan Edwards, LV vs. NO 78 Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. MIN 79 Jakeem Grant, MIA vs. BUF 80 Randall Cobb, HOU vs. BAL. Cobb played the high majority of snaps in Week 1 yet did almost nothing. Maybe he’ll benefit from Marlon Humphrey locking up Will Fuller, but probably not enough to matter in fantasy. 81 James Washington, PIT vs. DEN 82 Trent Taylor, SF @ NYJ. Taylor tied for a team-high with five targets Sunday, but he only caught two for seven yards. He could have deep-league PPR relevance against a bad Jets team that allowed a lot of underneath catches to Buffalo, but nothing more. 83 Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ NYJ. Aiyuk was inactive Week 1 with a hamstring injury, and he’ll have to make it back on the field before we can get a good gauge of how he’ll fit in this offense. 84 Kenny Stills, HOU vs. BAL 85 Chase Claypool, PIT vs. DEN 86 John Ross III, CIN @ CLE 87 Olabisi Johnson, MIN @ IND. Johnson out-targeted Justin Jefferson, 4-3. And Johnson caught three of those targets for 56 yards, more yards per catch than we became accustomed to with him a season ago. Minnesota’s offense won’t support a secondary WR right now, though. 88 Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. KC. Guyton played No. 3 WR snaps for the Chargers with Mike Williams back on the field. In a Tyrod Taylor-led offense, you can likely do better. 89 Steven Sims, WAS @ ARZ 90 Miles Boykin, BAL @ HOU. Boykin caught three-of-four targets for 37 yards in Week 1 and played the most snaps on the Ravens, so that’s something, at least. 91 Devin Duvernay, BAL @ HOU