Home Sports Week 2 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Week 2 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
2

Everyone pictures Julian Edelman when they think of PPR fantasy football leagues, but 2020 brings the most uncertainty he’s ever had because he’s a long way from Tom Brady. Combine that with a long trip to Seattle in Week 2, and a PPR stalwart like Edelman is actually on the start ’em, sit ’em bubble. There isn’t yet a lot to read into when it comes to the wide receiver rankings beyond a number of early injuries, so some of your lineup calls will undoubtedly cause you to second guess yourserlf.

Before we go any further, don’t just sit Edelman or a veteran like A.J. Green and Brandin Cooks for just anyone. Likely, you can still use them in a flex spot, especially if your league has three regular WR slots. But with new/young quarterbacks throwing to all three of those players, it could be worth considering other options.

WEEK 2 PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Who should you consider? Maybe Sammy Watkins, for starters. He received a team-high targets for the Chiefs on Thursday night and turned it into seven catches and a touchdown. He’s still available in more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues. Rookie Henry Ruggs III was heavily involved in the Raiders offense, and second-year receiver Parris Campbell showed a great Week 1 rapport with Philip Rivers. Scotty Miller stepped up for the Bucs, while Jamison Crowder blew up for the Jets.

Further down the sleeper list for Week 2, you could give a shot to Cole Beasley with a friendly matchup in Miami or Corey Davis in what could be a blowout of the Jaguars. We’re always inclined to make big changes in favor of possession WRs in PPR rankings, but ultimately it comes down to touchdowns and yards and targets as much as it does receptions, at least for WRs. It’s fair to examine players like Edelman and Golden Tate for their roles, offenses, and matchups even though they’ve been PPR auto-starts for a long time, but the truth is you just might not have better options.

WEEK 2 STANDARD RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

For those of you in deep PPR leagues, it’s worth noting that both Las Vegas’ Hunter Renfrow and Atlanta’s Russell Gage saw ample snaps as No. 3 WRs (and Gage was one of three Atlanta WRs to catch passes!). Both are better plays in PPR leagues than standard formats. Rookie WR Quintez Cephus of the Lions also might matter if Kenny Golladay (hamstring) remains injured.

Note: We’ll be updating our WR PPR rankings all week based on the latest injuries and news, so be sure to check back for our latest rankings. For individual analysis of key WRs, check out our WR standard rankings.

Week 2 Fantasy WR PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues

RankPlayer
1Davante Adams, GB vs. DET
2DeAndre Hopkins, ARZ vs. WAS
3Michael Thomas, NO @ LV
4Chris Godwin, TB vs. CAR
5Julio Jones, ATL @ DAL
6Amari Cooper, DAL vs. ATL
7Tyreek Hill, KC @ LAC
8Allen Robinson, CHI vs. NYG
9Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. CIN
10JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. DEN
11Adam Thielen, MIN @ IND
12Robert Woods, LAR @ PHI
13Calvin Ridley, ATL @ DAL
14Keenan Allen, LAC vs. KC
15A.J. Brown, TEN vs. JAX
16Kenny Golladay, DET @ GB
17Cooper Kupp, LAR @ PHI
18Mike Evans, TB vs. CAR
19DJ Chark, JAX @ TEN
20Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. NE
21D.J. Moore, CAR @ TB
22Courtland Sutton, DEN @ PIT
23Stefon Diggs, BUF @ MIA
24Will Fuller V, HOU vs. BAL
25T.Y. Hilton, IND vs. MIN
26Marquise Brown, BAL @ HOU
27Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. CIN
28Terry McLaurin, WAS @ ARZ
29DK Metcalf, SEA vs. NE
30A.J. Green, CIN @ CLE
31Tyler Boyd, CIN @ CLE
32Julian Edelman, NE @ SEA
33John Brown, BUF @ MIA
34Emmanuel Sanders, NO @ LV
35Henry Ruggs III, LV vs. NO
36CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. ATL
37Mike Williams, LAC vs. KC
38Michael Gallup, DAL vs. ATL
39Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. SF
40Parris Campbell, IND vs. MIN
41Sammy Watkins, KC @ LAC
42Brandin Cooks, HOU vs. BAL
43Marvin Jones, DET @ GB
44Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. DEN
45Scotty Miller, TB vs. CAR
46Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. WAS
47Danny Amendola, DET @ GB
48Russell Gage, ATL @ DAL
49Anthony Miller, CHI vs. NYG
50Darius Slayton, NYG @ CHI
51Sterling Shepard, NYG @ CHI
52Preston Williams, MIA vs. BUF
53DeSean Jackson, PHI vs. LAR
54Allen Lazard, GB vs. DET
55Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. DET
56N’Keal Harry, NE @ SEA
57Robby Anderson, CAR @ TB
58Mecole Hardman, KC @ LAC
59Golden Tate, NYG @ CHI
60Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. WAS
61Jalen Reagor PHI vs. LAR
62Curtis Samuel, CAR @ TB
63Hunter Renfrow, LV vs. NO
64Kendrick Bourne, SF @ NYJ
65Jerry Jeudy, DEN @ PIT
66Cole Beasley, BUF @ MIA
67Quintez Cephus, DET @ GB
68Laviska Shenault Jr., JAX @ TEN
69Greg Ward, PHI vs. LAR
70Corey Davis, TEN vs. JAX
71Van Jefferson, LAR @ PHI
72Justin Jefferson, MIN @ IND
73Breshad Perriman, NYJ vs. SF
74Josh Reynolds, LAR @ PHI
75Randall Cobb, HOU vs. BAL
76Tre’Quan Smith, NO @ LV
77Demarcus Robinson, KC @ LAC
78Bryan Edwards, LV vs. NO
79Jakeem Grant, MIA vs. BUF
80Olabisi Johnson, MIN @ IND
81Trent Taylor, SF @ NYJ
82Michael Pittman Jr., IND vs. MIN
83James Washington, PIT vs. DEN
84Steven Sims, WAS @ ARZ
85Brandon Aiyuk, SF @ NYJ
86Kenny Stills, HOU vs. BAL
87Chase Claypool, PIT vs. DEN
88John Ross III, CIN @ CLE
89Jalen Guyton, LAC vs. KC
90Miles Boykin, BAL @ HOU
91Devin Duvernay, BAL @ HOU

RELATED ARTICLES

©