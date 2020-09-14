Week 2 Fantasy RB Rankings: Must starts, sleepers, potential busts at running back

Rank Player 1 Derrick Henry, TEN vs. JAX 2 Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ TB 3 Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. ATL 4 Saquon Barkley, NYG @ CHI 5 Alvin Kamara, NO @ LV 6 Aaron Jones, GB vs. DET. The Lions just allowed the Bears running backs to rack up 124 yards on 24 carries against them, good for an average of 5.2 yards per carry. Jones had some trouble breaking off longer runs against a solid Vikings run defense, but he still garnered 16 carries, six targets, and logged a TD. In a more favorable matchup, Jones could go off and will have a chance to tote the rock a lot if the Packers get up early. 7 Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC @ LAC 8 Dalvin Cook, MIN @ IND 9 Josh Jacobs, LV vs. NO. Don’t expect three TDs this week from Jacobs, but he should have a chance to score again even against a tough New Orleans defense. 10 Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. KC. Ekeler had a weird first game with Tyrod Taylor at quarterback. He handled far more of a rushing load than expected — 19 carries for 84 yards — but he only got one target and turned it into three yards. Ekeler is a premier pass-catcher, so eventually, Anthony Lynn will have Taylor funnel targets to him. The matchup against the Chiefs could be a good one in which to do that as the Chargers will likely be playing from behind and the Chiefs allowed the third-most receptions to RBs last year at an even mark of 100. Ekeler racked up 17 catches for 151 yards in two games against the Chiefs last year. 11 Todd Gurley, ATL @ DAL. Will the Falcons be in the game enough for the team to keep running? That’s the big question for Gurley. The Falcons have struggled to stay close in games the past two seasons which opens up garbage time opportunities for Matt Ryan and Co., but not necessarily for Gurley. The good news is that the Cowboys just allowed Malcolm Brown to rack up 79 yards and two TDs on them so if Atlanta can score early, Gurley could have a vintage-Gurley kind of day. 12 Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. MIN. With Marlon Mack likely out for the season, Taylor will become the Colts’ lead back. Taylor totaled at least 2,000 scrimmage yards in each of his three seasons at Wisconsin and should only improve moving forward. He was stymied by a surprisingly tough Jaguars run defense that only allowed 88 yards on the ground to the Colts, but the Vikings should be an easier matchup considering that they just allowed over 500 yards, including 158 rushing yards, to the Packers. 13 Nick Chubb, CLE vs. CIN. With the Browns playing mostly from behind against the Ravens, Kareem Hunt saw more action and actually out-rushed Chubb 72-60 while getting three more carries that the player who was a first-round pick in most fantasy leagues. Chubb should be more effective in a favorable matchup against a Bengals team that allowed 21.8 standard fantasy points to RBs last week. 14 Joe Mixon, CIN @ CLE. Mixon struggled against a strong Chargers defense and lost a fumble in a disappointing ’20 debut. That said, Mixon still handled 95 percent of the RB work on the ground and will have TD upside against a Browns team that allowed two scores to rookie JK Dobbins last week. 15 Kenyan Drake, ARZ vs. WAS. Washington stopped the run well in Week 1 and has a top-tier defensive line, but so did the San Francisco 49ers. Drake was effective enough against them and managed 16 carries for 60 yards and a rushing TD. Drake could’ve done more had Chase Edmonds not vultured a receiving TD from him, so he can still be used as an RB2, albeit a TD-dependent one in a tougher matchup. 16 Raheem Mostert, SF @ NYJ. Mostert was the clear-cut top back for the 49ers and he caught a 76-yard TD and actually led the team in receiving yards and catches. He’s a dynamic playmaker but two things keep him from being an RB1 this week. First, the Jets were actually very good against the run in their Week 1 contest against the Bills. Second, Kyle Shanahan likes to mix up his backs and may give Jerick McKinnon and Tevin Coleman more work depending on the matchup. Still, Mostert is a quality fantasy player who can be trusted. 17 David Montgomery, CHI vs. NYG. In Week 1 against the Lions, Montgomery averaged 4.92 yards per carry, good for the third-best mark in a single game for his career. He only had 13 carries, but that may have been due to the fact that he was dealing with a groin injury that left him questionable for the game. With more volume against the Giants, he could rack up more points despite the Giants’ solid defensive line. 18 Chris Carson, SEA vs. NE. Amazingly, Carson only carried the ball six times for the Seahawks for 21 yards in the opener, but he did damage through the air grabbing six passes for 45 yards and two scores. The Seahawks want to be more aggressive passing this year, but even if that impacts Carson on the ground, he still appears to be preferred as a pass-catching back compared to Carlos Hyde. Trust Carson against the Patriots given their decent-at-best front seven. 19 Miles Sanders, PHI vs. LAR. The Eagles missed Sanders against Washington, as they couldn’t get much going on the ground in his absence. He was progressing from a hamstring injury last week and if he’s active, he’s a solid RB2 against a Rams defense that just 127 scrimmage yards and two TDs to Ezekiel Elliott. 20 David Johnson, HOU vs. BAL. With Duke Johnson likely to miss Week 2 after suffering an ankle sprain, David Johnson will have a chance to earn a greater workload. Johnson looked excellent in the season opener and racked up 109 scrimmage yards and a TD while averaging 7.0 yards per carry. The Ravens will be a tough matchup for Johnson but his potential volume is enough to make him a rock-solid RB2. 21 Mark Ingram, BAL @ HOU. Ingram struggled in the Ravens’ opener and totaled just 29 yards on 10 carries. He should be better off against a Houston team that allowed Clyde Edwards-Helaire to rack up 138 yards and a TD on the ground in his NFL debut. Ingram should bounce back but if he doesn’t, he will probably have to be downgraded to a flex play moving forward. 22 James Conner, PIT vs. DEN 23 Ronald Jones II, TB vs. CAR. Carolina continues to struggle against RBs. After allowing 27 rushing TDs, more than the second-most in the NFL, last season, the Panthers gave up three rushing TDs to Josh Jacobs and the Raiders in Week 1. Jones saw 77 percent of the Bucs carries in Week 1 and while Leonard Fournette could eventually emerge and create a frustrating rotation, Jones can be trusted as an RB2 in a much more favorable matchup this week. 24 Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. CIN 25 Devin Singletary, BUF @ MIA. Singletary saw virtually equal work to Zack Moss, but he outproduced the rookie. Each had carries, but Singletary outpaced Moss 30-11 on the ground. Through the air, he caught 5-of-7 targets for 25 yards while Moss caught three passes including a short touchdown. Against a Miami team that allowed 217 yards and three TDs on the ground to the Patriots, Singletary has big-play upside, but the workload is concerning enough to make him a borderline RB2. 26 JK Dobbins, BAL @ HOU. Like Ingram, Dobbins didn’t do a lot on the ground against the Browns. He had just 22 yards on 7 carries. That said, Dobbins found the end-zone twice. That could be a sign of things to come for the rookie or it could be early-season touchdown luck. We’ll know soon enough if he’s the top goal-line option in Baltimore but for now, he’s a borderline RB2 in a great matchup. 27 Malcolm Brown, LAR @ PHI 28 James Robinson, JAX @ TEN 29 Zack Moss, BUF @ MIA. If you’re looking for a reason to start Moss despite the fact that he was largely outplayed by Singletary, this is it. Moss had seven red-zone carries in Week 1, good for the third-most in the NFL. Singletary only got one. Moss may end up being the bigger TD threat, so if this trend continues, he could eventually overtake Singletary though he mostly looks like a TD-dependent flex at this time. 30 Cam Akers, LAR @ PHI 31 Nyheim Hines, IND vs. MIN 32 Adrian Peterson, DET @ GB 33 Sony Michel, NE @ SEA 34 Le’Veon Bell, NYJ vs. SF 35 Melvin Gordon, DEN @ PIT 36 Peyton Barber, WAS @ ARZ 37 Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. KC 38 Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ PIT 39 Antonio Gibson, WAS @ ARZ 40 Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. NYG 41 D’Andre Swift, DET @ GB 42 James White, NE @ SEA 43 Latavius Murray, NO @ LV 44 Jordan Howard, MIA vs. BUF 45 Leonard Fournette, TB vs. CAR 46 Myles Gaskin, MIA vs. BUF 47 Alexander Mattison, MIN @ IND 48 Boston Scott, PHI vs. LAR 49 Tevin Coleman, SF @ NYJ 50 Kerryon Johnson, DET @ GB 51 Jerick McKinnon, SF @ NYJ 52 Duke Johnson, HOU vs. BAL 53 Carlos Hyde, SEA vs. NE 54 Chris Thompson, JAX @ TEN 55 Chase Edmonds, ARZ vs. WAS 56 Darrel Williams, KC @ LAC 57 Matt Breida, MIA vs. BUF 58 Tony Pollard, DAL vs. ATL 59 Jamaal Williams, GB vs. DET 60 Giovani Bernard, CIN @ CLE 61 J.D. McKissic, WAS @ ARZ 62 LeSean McCoy, TB vs. CAR 63 Brian Hill, ATL @ DAL 64 Rex Burkhead, NE @ SEA 65 Corey Clement, PHI vs. LAR 66 Devontae Booker, LV vs. NO 67 Dion Lewis, NYG @ CHI 68 AJ Dillon, GB vs. DET 69 Jalen Richard, LV vs. NO 70 Darrell Henderson, LAR @ PHI 71 Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs. DEN 72 Anthony McFarland Jr., PIT vs. DEN