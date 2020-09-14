Week 2 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings: Must-starts, sleepers, potential busts

Week 1 was a bit weird for some of the NFL’s best pass-catching backs. Austin Ekeler only had one target; Tarik Cohen saw just two targets all game; even Chris Thompson didn’t see many targets despite a depleted Jaguars backfield. Heading into the second game of the season, it will be interesting to see if these targets stabilize or if backfields continue to be unsettled. Regardless of what we find out in the future, our Week 2 fantasy RB PPR rankings are tough to put together in the present.

Obviously, injuries are having an impact here. Marlon Mack’s Achilles’ injury will move Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines up in this week’s rankings. Both proved to be excellent pass-catchers in Week 1, creating the rare committee with two good receivers.

Other risers are the usual “receiving backs.” After out-rushing Nick Chubb and logging six targets, Kareem Hunt is an RB2 this week. Meanwhile, Ekeler stays in the top tier in a favorable matchup against Kansas City, while Cohen, James White, and Jerick McKinnon all will be flex considerations.

As for backs that move down, Derrick Henry is our No. 1 back for standard, but he drops several spots because he doesn’t do much in the receiving game. Nick Chubb falls into RB2 territory because of Hunt’s presence in the passing game. And further down, Sony Michel and Adrian Peterson move down a bit since both White and D’Andre Swift are there to take touches away from them in the passing game.

Reminder: Check back for updates during the week. For individual analysis of key RBs, click here.

Week 2 Fantasy RB PPR Rankings

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

RankPlayer
1Christian McCaffrey, CAR @ TB
2Saquon Barkley, NYG @ CHI
3Ezekiel Elliott, DAL vs. ATL
4Alvin Kamara, NO @ LV
5Aaron Jones, GB vs. DET
6Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC @ LAC
7Dalvin Cook, MIN @ IND
8Josh Jacobs, LV vs. NO
9Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. KC
10Derrick Henry, TEN vs. JAX
11Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. MIN
12Todd Gurley, ATL @ DAL
13Kenyan Drake, ARZ vs. WAS
14Joe Mixon, CIN vs. NYG
15Raheem Mostert, SF @ NYJ
16Miles Sanders, PHI vs. LAR
17David Johnson, HOU vs. BAL
18Nick Chubb, CLE vs. CIN
19Chris Carson, SEA vs. NE
20Kareem Hunt, CLE vs. CIN
21James Conner, PIT vs. DEN
22David Montgomery, CHI vs. NYG
23Devin Singletary, BUF @ MIA
24Mark Ingram, BAL @ HOU
25Nyheim Hines, IND vs. MIN
26Malcolm Brown, LAR @ PHI
27Ronald Jones II, TB vs. CAR
28JK Dobbins, BAL @ HOU
29Melvin Gordon, DEN @ PIT
30James White, NE @ SEA
31James Robinson, JAX @ TEN
32Antonio Gibson, WAS @ ARZ
33Tarik Cohen, CHI vs. NYG
34Zack Moss, BUF @ MIA
35Cam Akers, LAR @ PHI
36Phillip Lindsay, DEN @ PIT
37D’Andre Swift, DET @ GB
38Adrian Peterson, DET @ GB
39Sony Michel, NE @ SEA
40Peyton Barber, WAS @ ARZ
41Boston Scott, PHI vs. LAR
42Jerick McKinnon, SF @ NYJ
43Myles Gaskin, MIA vs. BUF
44Joshua Kelley, LAC vs. KC
45Latavius Murray, NO @ LV
46Alexander Mattison, MIN @ IND
47Duke Johnson, HOU vs. BAL
48Frank Gore, NYJ vs. SF
49Jordan Howard, MIA vs. BUF
50Leonard Fournette, TB vs. CAR
51Tevin Coleman, SF @ NYJ
52Chris Thompson, JAX @ TEN
53Chase Edmonds, ARZ vs. WAS
54Josh Adams, NYJ vs. SF
55Kerryon Johnson, DET @ GB
56Darrel Williams, KC @ LAC
57Carlos Hyde, SEA vs. NE
58Matt Breida, MIA vs. BUF
59Tony Pollard, DAL vs. ATL
60Jamaal Williams, GB vs. DET
61Devontae Booker, LV vs. NO
62J.D. McKissic, WAS @ ARZ
63LeSean McCoy, TB vs. CAR
64Corey Clement, PHI vs. LAR
65Giovani Bernard, CIN @ CLE
66Brian Hill, ATL @ DAL
67Dion Lewis, NYG @ CHI
68Rex Burkhead, NE @ SEA
69AJ Dillon, GB vs. DET
70Jalen Richard, LV vs. NO
71Darrell Henderson, LAR @ PHI
72Benny Snell Jr., PIT vs. DEN
73Anthony McFarland Jr., PIT vs. DEN

