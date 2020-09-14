Week 2 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season was a good one for many top running backs. Josh Jacobs had three TDs, and Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara, Chris Carson, Dalvin Cook, and even Nyheim Hines and Malcolm Brown got into the action for two each. Fantasy owners of these backs had to be happy with what they saw, but will it carry over into the next game? Or will new sleepers, waiver wire pickups, and injury replacements emerge? That’s what we have to decipher when putting together our Week 2 fantasy RB rankings.
Injuries, per usual, are having an impact on these rankings. Marlon Mack is the most notable name who is likely to miss time after suffering an apparent season-ending Achilles’ injury. With Mack out, Jonathan Taylor will likely be the Colts’ lead-back, so he’s a must-play upside against a Vikings defense that just got torn apart by the Packers. Additionally, the aforementioned Hines is on the rise because Philip Rivers seems to like throwing to him in an Austin Ekeler-type capacity. That will make him a good flex in standard and a potential RB2 in PPR leagues.
There are some other injuries that could have an impact here. Le’Veon Bell’s hamstring will be the one to watch this week, along with the hamstring of Miles Sanders. If Sanders can’t go, the health of Boston Scott, who left Sunday’s game with an injury of his own, will be crucial. If both Sanders and Scott are out, Corey Clement could be the lead back for the Eagles against the Rams.
Despite those injuries, most of the league’s best backs made it through Week 1 unscathed and remain toward the top of this week’s rankings. Some are elevated in better matchups than usual, including Derrick Henry (vs. Jaguars) and Aaron Jones (vs. Lions). If you have a stud at the RB position, don’t get cute and sit them even in a bad matchup. The position is too thin to do that.
Right now, it’s too early to recommend fading any RB2s in poor matchups. It’s only Week 2, and there aren’t a ton of guys that you can rely on to be better than the top-25 backs. Just roll with the best players and keep them in your lineup until there’s a larger sample size from which to make informed lineup decisions.
Reminder: As always, we expect to make plenty of changes to these RB rankings throughout the week, so check back for updates.
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.
