Week 2 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

We’ll reach a point this season where some of our favorite preseason QB sleepers are worth considering as fantasy starters. Week 2 isn’t it, though. By coincidence more than anything, the quarterbacks with the best matchups are also the proven commodities that you likely drafted as your starter, be that young stars like Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes or proven veterans like Tom Brady and Matt Ryan. Daniel Jones, Drew Lock and Gardner Minshew, while playable at some point this season, are well down our Week 2 fantasy QB rankings.

With that said, there are a few matchups in our top 12 worth giving you pause. Russell Wilson and the Seahawks host New England. Seattle is normally a tough place to travel to, but with fan restrictions in place, Week 2 will be our first shot at seeing how that home-field advantage is affected. We’ve discussed already this season how the Patriots’ defense isn’t likely to come close to repeating last season, but it’s still a talented unit that we can expect to scheme well to stop a unique talent like Wilson. While Wilson is still a fantasy starter this week, his upside is capped by the tough matchup.

On the other side of that game is Cam Newton, who looked like a willing runner in Week 1 for the first time in a long time. He found the end zone twice with his legs, though he only threw 19 passes. Before the season, we said Newton needed to regain his rushing ability to regain fantasy relevance. Now that he’s done that, he’s at least in consideration to start each week, although we’re not crazy about the trip to Seattle for Week 2.

There’s also some reason to be concerned about Deshaun Watson going against the Ravens. Watson’s Week 1 stat line ended up turning out OK, but his passing and rushing touchdown both came when the game in Kansas City was well out of reach. Baltimore has one of the NFL’s top defenses, and Watson looked like he missed DeAndre Hopkins in the opener. Playing Baltimore also leads to concerns about time of possession, which KC made an issue against Houston. Watson, too, remains a starter this week, though he has less upside than usual.

Two of fantasy’s top rushing quarterbacks have great matchups in Week 2, as well. Kyler Murray plays Washington, which has a strong pass rush but not an equivalent secondary. Expect the Cardinals’ spread offense to cause Washington issues. Josh Allen should take advantage of another AFC East foe in Week 2 when the Bills travel to Miami.

You should also feel good this week about playing Dak Prescott (vs. Atlanta), Drew Brees (@ Raiders), Tom Brady (vs. Panthers), and Aaron Rodgers (vs. Lions). If you have the tough Jones (@ Bears), Lock (@ Steelers) or Minshew (@ Titans) matchups to deal with in two-QB leagues, Mitchell Trubisky could actually be a sleeper play hosting the Giants, but you can still probably live with Jones and Minshew due to their scrambling abilities.

Note: Check back throughout the week, as we’ll continue to update our QB rankings up until kickoff based on the latest news and injury updates.

These rankings are for four-point passing TD leagues.