Week 2 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Sleepers, busts, waiver-wire D/ST streamers to target

Rank Team 1 San Francisco 49ers @ Jets. Save for an amazing 69-yard TD catch and run by Jamison Crowder, the Jets were woefully inept at moving the ball against the Bills. The 49ers should be hungry for a win after a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Cardinals, so their pass rush could come out and aggressively try to force Sam Darnold into mistakes. And either way, they should have no trouble racking up sacks after bringing down the ultra-mobile Kyler Murray twice last week. 2 Buffalo Bills @ Dolphins. The Bills did a great job of limiting the Jets, and they should have no problem doing the same to the Dolphins. Miami only logged 11 points last week against a tough Patriots defense that profiles similarly — if not slightly worse — than the Bills. Buffalo sacked Ryan Fitzpatrick seven times in one game last year and grabbed a pick in forced two fumbles the other time they played. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Fitzpatrick struggle coming off a three-pick game and make the Bills one of the top defensive plays of the week. 3 Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Broncos 4 Tennessee Titans vs. Jaguars. Gardner Minshew was prolific in the Jaguars’ surprising season-opening win against the Colts, but he hasn’t yet proven to be consistent week-to-week. If the Titans can force the Jaguars to become one-dimensional by either stopping the run or forcing Minshew into more difficult passes than the Colts did, they’ll have a chance to rattle the second-year QB. With Jeffrey Simmons and Jadeveon Clowney in tow, that should be possible. 5 Chicago Bears vs. Giants 6 Minnesota Vikings @ Colts. The Vikings just got shredded by the Packers, but this is a good bounce-back spot for them. They’re taking on a Colts offense that just lost Marlon Mack and have turnover-prone Philip Rivers at QB. Rivers threw two picks against a very young Jaguars defense, so the Vikings could force him into some mistakes and end up being a top play this week, as well. Don’t overreact to one bad game from the Vikings. They should be ready to give the Colts a battle in Week 2. 7 Kansas City Chiefs @ Chargers. The Chiefs defense held up very well against one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Deshaun Watson. Now, they get to face Tyrod Taylor, who just dropped 16 points on the Bengals. The Chiefs may have some trouble containing Austin Ekeler as a pass-catcher and on the ground, but they have enough playmakers available to force Taylor into mistakes, especially if rookie fourth-round pick L’Jarius Snead plays as well as he did on opening night. 8 Baltimore Ravens @ Texans. The Texans offense couldn’t move the ball for the better part of three quarters against the Chiefs, and, really, they only scored 13 points late because the Chiefs had put the game mostly out of reach. Just imagine what the Ravens defense will do to them after holding the Browns to six points. 9 Los Angeles Rams @ Eagles. It’s easy to imagine Aaron Donald having a field day against the Eagles considering the sorry state of their offensive line. If Lane Johnson doesn’t return, Carson Wentz will be under a ton of pressure, and with Jalen Ramsey eliminating one side of the field, it will be very difficult for the Eagles to move the ball. If Johnson returns, the Rams won’t be as strong, but don’t be afraid to start them, especially after they played so well against a vaunted Dallas offense. 10 Cleveland Browns vs. Bengals. Yes, the Browns just got roasted by the Ravens and didn’t look good on defense, ut considering that they’re playing at home this week on short rest against a rookie quarterback who needs more seasoning before he can be relied on as a quality NFL starter, they can be trusted as a streaming defense. Burrow’s Bengals scored only 13 points against the Chargers and turned the ball over twice. Cleveland should be able to take advantage of that, provided it can clean up the middle of its defense with LB Mack Wilson out. 11 New Orleans Saints @ Raiders. The Raiders had a field day against the Panthers in Week 1, racking up 372 total yards, 34 points, and committing neither a turnover nor a sack. On paper, that seems like a bad matchup. In practice, the Panthers are one of the worst defensive teams in the NFL and New Orleans just picked off Tom Brady twice. They should be able to force Derek Carr into some bad passes and, perhaps, get some pressure on Vegas (though they do have a superb offensive line). 12 Philadelphia Eagles vs. Rams. Dallas put forth a blueprint for how to limit the Rams: Pressure Jared Goff to force hurried throws and slow down the ground game. Of course, they only accomplished one of those two things, the former, but the Eagles will see that tape and try to take advantage. The Eagles have a strong defensive line that should be poised to get some pressure on Goff, force him into some turnovers, and slow down the ground game. The back seven isn’t as great, so that’s what’s keeping the Eagles as a borderline start this week. 13 Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington. In Week 1, the Cardinals were able to limit the 49ers to 20 points and got three sacks on Jimmy Garoppolo despite San Francisco’s great offensive line. Washington’s O-Line isn’t nearly as strong, surrending three sacks last week. Arizona could be in for another solid sack week even if it ssurrender points to the Football Team. 14 Washington Football Team @ Cardinals. Washington ended up being a great play in Week 1, as they were able to sack Carson Wentz eight times and hold the Eagles scoreless after allowing 17 quick points. The Cardinals will be a tougher test, as they have better receiving weapons and a more mobile QB in Kyler Murray, but Washington’s elite defensive line, headlined by No. 2 overall pick Chase Young, will still have a chance to rack up some sack points and be a quality streamer. 15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Panthers. After losing Tom Brady’s first game with the Bucs, the team will try to get back on track at home against the Panthers. Carolina scored 30 points in Week 1, but that came against a bad Raiders defense. The Buccaneers held the Saints to 27 offensive points and fought hard despite being put in bad field position by Brady’s picks and a blocked field goal. Against a less dynamic offense, they have streaming potential, though Teddy Bridgewater doesn’t turn the ball over a whole lot. 16 Green Bay Packers vs. Lions. The Packers allowed just 10 points to the Vikings in the first three quarters before allowing them to rack up 24 in the fourth quarter. We’re not sure if that was because they felt the game was out of reach or if the Vikings finally figured out how to move the ball. The Lions moved the ball well on the Bears last week but their lack of a solidified running game makes the Packers a decent play this week. 17 New England Patriots @ Seahawks 18 Seattle Seahawks vs. Patriots 19 Indianapolis Colts vs. Vikings 20 New York Giants @ Bears 21 Cincinnati Bengals @ Browns 22 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Titans 23 Carolina Panthers @ Buccaneers 24 Denver Broncos @ Steelers 25 Dallas Cowboys vs. Falcons 26 Las Vegas Raiders vs. Saints 27 Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chiefs 28 Houston Texans vs. Ravens 29 New York Jets vs. 49ers 30 Detroit Lions @ Packers 31 Atlanta Falcons @ Cowboys 32 Miami Dolphins vs. Bills