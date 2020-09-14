Wallabies coach Dave Rennie refuses to give in to ‘unacceptable’ All Blacks demands

Rugby Australia and New Zealand Rugby are at a stalemate over a Bledisloe Cup scheduling stand-off as Wallabies coach Dave Rennie threatened to give into the All Blacks’ demands.

Following news Australia will now host a six-week Rugby Championship in November and December, NZ rugby officials are aiming to sneak in two Bledisloe matches in New Zealand beforehand.

The Kiwis want to begin the Test calendar on October 10 while Rugby Australia prefers the opening fixture to be staged on October 17.

The Wallabies want the opener pushed back a week because of the strict quarantine requirements across the ditch.

Under New Zealand Rugby’s plans, the Wallabies would have to leave Australia on September 20, the day after the Super Rugby AU final, before players spend the first four days isolated in their rooms.

Dave Rennie not backing down to the All Blacks. (Getty)

Australia wouldn’t be able to properly train as a team until six or seven days before a Test match, while the All Blacks would be free of restrictions as hosts.

“New Zealand Rugby’s got an expectation that we jump on a plane a day after the Super Rugby final, have two weeks in quarantine where we can’t prepare as a team, and play a Test seven days later,” Wallabies coach Dave Rennie said. “Under those quarantine arrangements, I can assure you we won’t be playing a Test that weekend.

“To try and create a culture, to spend time around team building, to get our structures and clarity around all our team detail, is massively important. But you can’t do that as a group for the first two weeks.

“We’ll have some young guys introducing themselves to some of our other Wallabies two weeks into the camp, so it’s unacceptable. We won’t be playing a Test under those sort of conditions.”

Rennie, who named his squad on Sunday, is yet to deal with the players in person and has no idea when the Wallabies will leave for the series.

He said the Wallabies’ alternate plan would give his side a chance of preparing for the clash effectively.

“Nothing’s been finalised which seems amazing,” Rennie said. “The ideal scenario would be to gather here, go through those protocols and we’d arrive clean in New Zealand and then head into quarantine.

“We need to spend a few days in Australia before we head away.”

Rennie announced an expanded 44-man roster with two more players to be added from overseas clubs under recent changes to the Giteau Law.

16 new players have been picked while veteran Wallabies Isi Naisarani, Jack Dempsey and centre Tevita Kuridrani were all cut.

“We’ve picked on form,” Rennie said. “We’ve constantly talked about earning the right to play and we think others have played better.”