Verizon says it has agreed to buy prepaid wireless reseller TracFone for up to $7B in cash and stock (Drew FitzGerald/Wall Street Journal)

Verizon says it has agreed to buy prepaid wireless reseller TracFone for up to $7B in cash and stock — The deal would bring about 21 million prepaid cellphone customers to the biggest U.S. wireless operator,nbsp; — Verizon Communications Inc. said it has agreed to buy prepaid wireless reseller TracFone …
