Verizon says it has agreed to buy prepaid wireless reseller TracFone for up to $7B in cash and stock (Drew FitzGerald/Wall Street Journal)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Drew FitzGerald / Wall Street Journal:

Verizon says it has agreed to buy prepaid wireless reseller TracFone for up to $7B in cash and stock  —  The deal would bring about 21 million prepaid cellphone customers to the biggest U.S. wireless operator,nbsp; —  Verizon Communications Inc. said it has agreed to buy prepaid wireless reseller TracFone …

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR