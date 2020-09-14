Vanessa Bryant ‘So Touched’ Pau Gasol Names First Child After Her Late Daughter Gianna

Instagram

Moreover, the widow of Kobe Bryant reveals through her private Instagram account that she’s the godmother of the Spanish basketball player and Catherine McDonnell’s daughter.

–

Pau Gasol has picked a touching name for his first child with wife Catherine McDonnell. Taking to social media to announce the birth of their daughter, the lovebirds revealed that they name their new bundle of joy after Vanessa Bryant and Kobe Bryant‘s late daughter Gianna, who died of a helicopter crash earlier this year.

Sharing a couple of photos of the couple with their baby girl, Pau wrote in the caption of the post on Sunday, September 13, “Our little one has finally arrived!! The delivery went really well and we couldn’t be happier. Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!!”

<br />

Catherine also took to her social media account to share the happy news, revealing that the little girl was born on September 10. “She made a quick and easy entrance on a VERY special day, her great-grandmother Elizabeth’s 100th birthday and her mom and dad’s 2nd engagement anniversary. We are already so in love with our sweet Ellie!!” so she said.

Vanessa jumped to the comment section to congratulate the couple on their baby’s birth, saying, “Love you 3.” Later on, she took to her private Instagram account to express how touched she is to learn that the couple names their baby after Gianna in addition to revealing that she’s the godmother of Pau and Catherine’s newborn baby.

“My goddaughter is here!!!! Congratulations @paugasol @catmcdonnell7 Love you 3 so much! So touched by your request to honor my Gigi,” so Vanessa said. “Can’t wait to hold Elisabet Gianna Gasol.”

Pau and Catherine tied the knot in July 2019 and announced their pregnancy in the following year. The latter said at the time, “5 years together, 4 moves, 3 months in quarantine with my family, 2 wedding anniversaries and 1 baby on the way. What a year it has been. You are going to be the best dad @paugasol! Love you.”