US Open final, Tennis news, Thiem, Zverev roasted over ‘worst final ever’

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev’s US Open final clash didn’t exactly fill fans with confidence for the future of men’s tennis as the pair played out “one of the worst finals” seen in recent memory.

In the first grand slam final since 2016 where either Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer didn’t feature, Thiem emerged victorious over Zverev in a spluttering five-setter that left fans fearing for the future of the sport.

There had been talk of a changing of the guard in the men’s game for some time now with the likes of Thiem, Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas thought to be at the forefront of the new dawn.

But it appears those calls may have been premature as fans and pundits alike were left underwhelmed with what the Austrian and German served up at Flushing Meadows.

Alexander Zverev and Dominic Thiem’s US Open final didn’t fill fans with confidence for the future of men’s tennis. (Getty) (Getty)

New York Times tennis writer Ben Rothenberg perhaps summed it up best when he tweeted during the match that “we’re all ready for this to be over.”

While others were more uncouth in their assessment of the men’s final.

“It wasn’t a match of great quality, but it was a great battle,” Australian tennis legend Todd Woodbridge told Wide World of Sports.

“For Thiem to get himself back into it, both mentally and physically, was fantastic. In the end, it came down to a battle of wills and belief.”

Zverev, in particular, will rue his missed opportunities, having become the first man in 71 years to lose a US Open final after winning the first two sets. He served for the match at 5-3 in the fifth set, but wilted under the pressure.

Zverev collapses in fourth