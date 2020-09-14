U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.18% By .com

© . U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.18%



.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 1.18%, while the index gained 1.27%, and the index added 1.87%.

The best performers of the session on the were American Express Company (NYSE:), which rose 3.78% or 3.91 points to trade at 107.27 at the close. Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE:) added 3.20% or 5.12 points to end at 165.35 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 3.00% or 3.35 points to 115.36 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which fell 0.51% or 0.40 points to trade at 77.29 at the close. Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) declined 0.38% or 0.50 points to end at 131.25 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.21% or 0.32 points to 153.51.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Kohls Corp (NYSE:) which rose 9.56% to 23.37, Tapestry Inc (NYSE:) which was up 8.48% to settle at 17.52 and Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:) which gained 7.15% to close at 37.48.

The worst performers were Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.59% to 48.15 in late trade, Kroger Company (NYSE:) which lost 4.45% to settle at 32.84 and Coty Inc (NYSE:) which was down 3.42% to 3.39 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 133.43% to 7.75, Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 97.99% to settle at 83.65 and Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 46.79% to close at 7.7800.

The worst performers were Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.34% to 49.21 in late trade, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:) which lost 16.64% to settle at 0.4700 and Ruhnn Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 12.85% to 2.51 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2477 to 613 and 61 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2256 rose and 612 declined, while 67 ended unchanged.

Shares in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 97.99% or 41.40 to 83.65. Shares in Ruhnn Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 12.85% or 0.37 to 2.51.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 3.80% to 25.85.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.88% or 17.20 to $1965.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.21% or 0.08 to hit $37.25 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.55% or 0.22 to trade at $39.61 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.01% to 1.1867, while USD/JPY fell 0.03% to 105.69.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.27% at 93.083.