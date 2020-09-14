U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 1.18% By .com

Home Business U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up...

.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in NYSE, the rose 1.18%, while the index gained 1.27%, and the index added 1.87%.

The best performers of the session on the were American Express Company (NYSE:), which rose 3.78% or 3.91 points to trade at 107.27 at the close. Meanwhile, Boeing Co (NYSE:) added 3.20% or 5.12 points to end at 165.35 and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:) was up 3.00% or 3.35 points to 115.36 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Chevron Corp (NYSE:), which fell 0.51% or 0.40 points to trade at 77.29 at the close. Walt Disney Company (NYSE:) declined 0.38% or 0.50 points to end at 131.25 and Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:) was down 0.21% or 0.32 points to 153.51.

The top performers on the S,amp;P 500 were Kohls Corp (NYSE:) which rose 9.56% to 23.37, Tapestry Inc (NYSE:) which was up 8.48% to settle at 17.52 and Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:) which gained 7.15% to close at 37.48.

The worst performers were Citigroup Inc (NYSE:) which was down 5.59% to 48.15 in late trade, Kroger Company (NYSE:) which lost 4.45% to settle at 32.84 and Coty Inc (NYSE:) which was down 3.42% to 3.39 at the close.

The top performers on the NASDAQ Composite were Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:) which rose 133.43% to 7.75, Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:) which was up 97.99% to settle at 83.65 and Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:) which gained 46.79% to close at 7.7800.

The worst performers were Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 23.34% to 49.21 in late trade, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories (NASDAQ:) which lost 16.64% to settle at 0.4700 and Ruhnn Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) which was down 12.85% to 2.51 at the close.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the New York Stock Exchange by 2477 to 613 and 61 ended unchanged; on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, 2256 rose and 612 declined, while 67 ended unchanged.

Shares in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:) rose to all time highs; up 97.99% or 41.40 to 83.65. Shares in Ruhnn Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:) fell to all time lows; losing 12.85% or 0.37 to 2.51.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P 500 options, was down 3.80% to 25.85.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.88% or 17.20 to $1965.10 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in October fell 0.21% or 0.08 to hit $37.25 a barrel, while the November Brent oil contract fell 0.55% or 0.22 to trade at $39.61 a barrel.

EUR/USD was down 0.01% to 1.1867, while USD/JPY fell 0.03% to 105.69.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.27% at 93.083.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

