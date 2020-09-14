U.S. Gulf Coast residents brace as Hurricane Sally strengthens to dangerous Category 2

Hurricane Sally, one of a record-tying five storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic, closed in on the Gulf Coast on Monday with rapidly strengthening winds of at least 161 km/h and the potential for up to 60 centimetres of rain that could bring severe flooding.

The storm was on a track to brush by the southeastern tip of Louisiana and then blow ashore late Tuesday or early Wednesday near the Mississippi-Alabama state line for what could be a long, slow and ruinous drenching.

As of late Monday afternoon, Sally was about 230 kilometres southeast of Biloxi, Miss., moving at 9 km/h.

Storm-weary residents rushed to buy bottled water and other supplies ahead of the storm, which was expected to make its way sluggishly north into Mississippi on a path that could menace the New Orleans metropolitan area.

Jeremy Burke lifted objects off the floor in case of flooding in his Bay Books bookstore in the Old Town neighbourhood of Bay St. Louis, Miss., a popular weekend getaway from New Orleans, about 95 kilometres to the west. The streets outside were emptying fast.

“It’s turning into a ghost town,” he said. “Everybody’s biggest fear is the storm surge, and the worst possible scenario being that it just stalls out. That would be a dicey situation for everybody.”

Residents fill sandbags as Hurricane Sally approaches in Bay St. Louis, Miss., on Monday. (Jonathan Bachman/Reuters)

Busy season

Sally has lots of company during what has become one of the busiest hurricane seasons in history — so busy that forecasters have almost run through the alphabet of names with two and a half months still to go.

For only the second on record, forecasters said, five tropical cyclones were swirling simultaneously in the Atlantic basin.

The last that happened was in 1971.

In addition to Sally, the storms included Hurricane Paulette, which passed over a well-fortified Bermuda on Monday and was expected to peel harmlessly out into the North Atlantic, as well as tropical storms Rene, Teddy and Vicky, all of them out at sea.

Sally’s sluggish track could give it more to drench the Mississippi Delta with rain and push storm surge ashore.

This satellite image provided by the NOAA shows five tropical cyclones churning in the Atlantic basin on Monday. The storms, from left, are Hurricane Sally over the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Paulette over Bermuda, the remnants of tropical storm Rene, and tropical storms Teddy and Vicky. (NOAA via AP)

People in New Orleans watched the storm’s track intently. A more easterly course could bring torrential rain and damaging winds to Mississippi. A more westerly track would pose another test for the low-lying city, where heavy rains have to be pumped out through a century-old drainage system.

Even with a push toward the east, New Orleans, which is on Lake Pontchartain, will be in the storm surge area, said University of Miami hurricane researcher Brian McNoldy. He said New Orleans “should be very concerned in terms of track.”

Police are seen at a checkpoint in Shell Beach, La., on Monday. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The NHC was forecasting storm surges of up to 3.4 metres, including 1.2 to 1.8 metres in Lake Pontchartrain and roughly one metre in downtown Mobile, Ala., a city of about 189,000 people. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey closed beaches Monday and called for evacuations.

In eastern New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said drainage canals had been lowered in anticipation of torrential rains and cautioned drivers not to drive through flood waters. New Orleans police went on 12-hour shifts, and rescue boats, barricades, backup generators and other equipment were readied, police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said.

In coastal Mississippi, water spilled onto roads, lawns and docks well before the storm’s arrival.

The town of Kiln, where many homes sit high on stilts along the Jourdan River and its tributaries, was under a mandatory evacuation order, and it appeared most residents obeyed. Many of them moved their cars and boats to higher ground before clearing out.

Michael “Mac” Mclaughlin, a 72-year-old retiree who moved to Kiln a year ago, hooked his boat up to his pickup truck to take to his son’s house in another part of Mississippi before heading to New Orleans to ride out Sally there with his girlfriend.

A truck plows through seawater after winds from Sally mixed with the high tide caused flooding in Waveland, Miss., on Monday. (Lukas Flippo/The Sun Herald via AP)

“It would be dumb to stay here,” Mclaughlin said. He said his home was built in 2014 to withstand hurricanes, “but I just don’t want to be here when the water’s that deep and be stranded. That wouldn’t be smart.”

In the Venetian Isles section of eastern New Orleans, Willie Harris, a meter reader for the city, said he was on standby for clearing drains to prevent backups that could cause flooding. He said he and his fiancee had plenty of food and water and would ride out the hurricane at home. Some residents parked their cars on their lawns in a sure sign a storm was expected.

Stronger hurricanes

On Aug. 27, Hurricane Laura blew ashore in southwestern Louisiana along the Texas line, well west of New Orleans, tearing off roofs and leaving large parts of the city of Lake Charles uninhabitable. The storm was blamed for 32 deaths in the two states, the vast majority of them in Louisiana.

The extraordinarily busy hurricane season — like the catastrophic wildfire season on the West Coast — has focused attention on the role of climate change.

Scientists say global warming is making the strongest of hurricanes, those with wind speeds of 110 mph (177 km/h) or more, even stronger. Also, warmer air holds more moisture, making storms rainier, and rising seas from global warming make storm surges higher and more damaging.

In addition, scientists have been seeing tropical storms and hurricanes slow down once they hit the United States by about 17 per cent since 1900, and that gives them the opportunity to unload more rain over one place, like 2017’s Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

In Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves said the hurricane could dump up to 51 centimetres of rain in the southern part of the state.

Shelters opened, but due to concerns about the coronavirus, officials urged people who are evacuating to stay with friends, relatives or in hotels if possible.

People in shelters will be required to wear masks and other protective equipment, authorities said.

“Planning for a Cat 1 or Cat 2 hurricane is always complicated,” Reeves said. “Planning for it during 2020 and the life of COVID makes it even more challenging.”