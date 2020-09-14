Tory Lanez’s Bodyguard: He’s Not Violent Towards Women!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Tory Lanez’s former bodyguard sat down for an interview where he denied ever seeing Tory Lanez so much as raise his voice at another woman.

“Tory never acted how the media is portraying him to react. I’ve never seen him do that. I’ve never seen him do anything physical to a woman. I’ve never seen that. Now, a n*gga, yes,” he said during the interview.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR