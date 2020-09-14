Tory Lanez’s Bodyguard: He’s Not Violent Towards Women!!

Tory Lanez’s former bodyguard sat down for an interview where he denied ever seeing Tory Lanez so much as raise his voice at another woman.

“Tory never acted how the media is portraying him to react. I’ve never seen him do that. I’ve never seen him do anything physical to a woman. I’ve never seen that. Now, a n*gga, yes,” he said during the interview.

Zyir Brown no longer works for Lanez and was not there the night of the shooting — but he says reports he hears about that night do not ring true about the man he used to know.

“I have never seen Tory scream at a female,” Brown continued. “Even when he got into it with his personal partner. I never seen him get mad or violent. I’ve never seen that part of him, period. He the type of guy that will just get you away from him. Like, ‘Look, what you need? You need money? You need to go home? You need a hotel? You need Uber?’ He quick to send you away,” he shared.

Last week, texts were leaked showing Lanez apologizing to Meg for the night of the shooting.

“He not the arguing type. I never seen this guy argue before. This is from my experience. I can’t speak on nothing specific that’s going on with Megan Thee Stallion. I cannot speak on that because I was not there. I was not present.”