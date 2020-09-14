Tom Brady takes blame for Buccaneers’ loss to Saints

Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers debut was horrendous, but it wasn’t that surprising to see him struggle with a new offense for the first time in 20 years. On top of that, the coronavirus pandemic shortened the offseason and caused preseason games to be canceled, so he really didn’t have much time to prepare.

The six-time Super Bowl champion totaled three touchdowns in Week 1 against New Orleans, but his pair of interceptions, one of which was a pick-6, helped the Saints secure a 34-23 win to pick up right where they left off.

“It doesn’t matter how much talent you have if you throw interceptions returned for touchdowns,” Brady said Sunday after the game, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic. “We hung our defense out to dry with some short fields. The turnovers really hurt us.”

Brady finished the evening with 239 yards and two passing touchdowns. The 43-year-old added a rushing touchdown, too, but also was sacked three times.

The Buccaneers had more yardage and first downs than the Saints, but Brady’s hideous turnovers cost them the game. It also didn’t help that Tampa Bay took penalties in Week 1, which only added to Brady’s frustrations.

“We didn’t do anything that great on offense,” Brady said, according to CBS Tampa’s Grace Remington. “We made a few plays, but I think we’re all gonna wish we had a lot of plays back. I certainly do.”

After their poor debut as one of the NFL’s more talented teams, the Bucs will try to bounce back against the Carolina Panthers during Week 2 at Raymond James Stadium.