Times Deepika Padukone rocked monotone outfits

Deepika Padukone is considered the reigning queen of Bollywood. She is not just known for her stellar performances on screen, but also her trailblazing style off-screen. She has wowed one and all with her sartorial choices over the years and therefore today, we thought about listing out a few crackling looks of the actress where she carries off monotones with aplomb. Sit back and treat your eyes…
This ash coloured overalls made Deepika look super chic as she strutted into the airport as the shutterbugs battled each other for a better angle.