Three Lebanese soldiers killed during raid on militant’s house, army says By

BEIRUT () – Three Lebanese army soldiers were killed when they came under fire while raiding the home of a wanted militant in northern Lebanon, the army said in a statement overnight.
The patrol from Lebanese army intelligence was attacked with gunfire and a hand grenade when it raided the house near the city of Tripoli in the Minyeh Jabal al-Bedawi area, the army said. A fourth soldier was seriously wounded.
