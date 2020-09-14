This is how much Ayushmann Khurrana charges for each film

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most successful actors in Bollywood. The actor has made use of socially relevant topics to tell interesting stories and judging by the box-office figures, the audience really loves his work.

His successful run at the box-office has lasted for quite a few years now. Given the consistency in his performances, the actor decided to up his price. According to a report in a leading daily, it was after the box-office run of Dream Girl that Ayushmann Khurrana decided to raise his fee. The report stated that Ayushmann will now charge Rs 10 crore per project.

Given that Ayushmann Khurrana has been one of the most consistent performers at the box-office, this fee hike surely doesn’t come as a surprise.