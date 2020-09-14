The ‘QBs with the most rushing TDs’ quiz

Aside from the two ‘Monday Night Football’ games, Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books. Here are few items from around the league that stuck out to us on Sunday:

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. QB rushing touchdowns played a pivotal role in Week 1. Joe Burrow’s first career TD came on the ground, as was Brady’s first Bucs TD. His replacement, the aforementioned Newton, also got his first Pats TD on a four-yard scamper. In the Super Bowl era (1966-present), an NFL quarterback has rushed for seven or more touchdowns in a season 26 times. With that in mind, how many of the 26 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!